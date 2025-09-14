Who is Caleb Friesen? Canadian man whose viral videos are making Bengaluru’s footpaths walkable again

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian national who has lived in India for the past eight years, has once again drawn attention to civic shortcomings in Bengaluru. Known for documenting his life in the city on social media, Friesen frequently points out lapses that otherwise risk being overlooked. His recent video captured the difficulties of walking from the Majestic bus stand to a Starbucks outlet using only the pavement. Canadian national Caleb Friesen’s viral video exposed Bengaluru footpath woes, prompting civic authorities to act.

(Also read: Canadian man explains why he chose to move to Bengaluru: 'I wanted to become tougher')

The clip showed him jumping over barbed wire, stepping onto busy roads where footpaths were missing, navigating tunnels filled with sewage, and cutting across overgrown bushes. By mapping the entire route, he exposed the lack of a continuous and safe walkway in one of the city’s busiest areas.

Take a look here at the clip:

Civic body responds to video

Following the video, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) moved swiftly to improve conditions. On its official X account, the civic body posted: “Intensive cleaning drive was carried out around Majestic surroundings by Bengaluru central city corporation team focusing on the footpaths to ensure a clean and safe pedestrian space.”

Friesen acknowledged the effort, replying: “Thank you for listening and taking rapid action @GBAoffic no more parkour over barbed wire required by pedestrians.”

Take a look here at the post:

Past success in Domlur and Indiranagar

This is not the first time Friesen’s posts have triggered action. Earlier, a long-abandoned footpath linking Domlur and Indiranagar was reopened after nearly two decades. The move came following public pressure sparked by another of his viral videos.

In that clip, Friesen attempted to walk the route, only to find it broken and filled with garbage. The video prompted quick repairs by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), supported by local residents and civic groups.

Watch the clip here:

Citizens welcome the change

Arun Pai, founder of Bangalore Walks, later posted an updated video on Instagram walking the restored stretch alongside residents and BBMP Zonal Commissioner (East) Snehal R. “We are going to walk on a footpath from Domlur to Indiranagar, something which was not possible for the last 20 years,” he said.

Friesen himself responded: “To everyone who spent their time and energy to clean, paint, and lay cement, thank you! I'm beyond thrilled. This made my year, and gave me hope that more improvements like this can happen in Bengaluru and Indian when citizens come together to be the change that they want to see in the world.”

Take a look here at the post:

A voice that inspires change

Friesen has become a sharp observer of India’s civic landscape, often highlighting both its strengths and weaknesses. His interventions not only prompt authorities to act but also spark wider discussions on issues such as hygiene, accessibility, and waste management in public spaces.