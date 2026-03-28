Canadian man who helped fix Bengaluru’s footpaths with viral videos moves to Mizoram: ‘Farewell, Bengaluru’
Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen's Instagram post about relocating to Mizoram after spending over six years in Bengaluru has prompted varied responses.
Caleb Friesen, the Canadian vlogger whose viral videos prompted Bengaluru authorities to fix some of the city’s crumbling footpaths, is moving to Mizoram. His viral "before and after" videos became a catalyst for urban reform in several neighbourhoods, earning him a reputation as a local hero. Friesen is now trading India’s Silicon Valley for the community-driven culture of Aizawl, citing a desire for his children to “grow up in a place that is equitable”.
“Farewell, Bengaluru. After 6.5 years I'm finally saying goodbye to one of my favourite cities in India. Why? Well, having kids changed my perspective on life a bit. I want them to grow up in a place that is equitable. Where people respect each other and are patient with one another. I do feel that you can find many pockets of this behaviour in Bengaluru, but it's not as ubiquitous in Bengaluru as it is in Aizawl,” Friesen wrote in an Instagram post.
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Reflecting on his decision to move, Friesen pointed to the stark differences in social fabric between the two regions. Explaining his preference for the Mizo way of life, he said: “Mizo society is very egalitarian, patient, and peaceful. There's a term in Mizo culture called Tlawmngaihna, which roughly translates to selflessness, or doing things for others that you don't need to do but do it anyway because it's the right thing to do. This is one of the pillars of Mizo culture, and I haven't really seen it as much in other parts of India. This absence of Tlawmngaihna is, in my opinion, the root of many of the obstacles India faces right now, e.g. corruption, poor infrastructure, littering, etc. and I don't want my children to grow up in a place where these things are normalised. I don't want them to internalise this behaviour.”
Additionally, he shared that he wants his kids to grow up in a place where his wife’s extended family lives. He added, “I also want them to be surrounded by family, and that's something they have a lot of in Aizawl thanks to my wife's family being here. Even when I'm busy or travelling, they're surrounded by people who love them and can raise them up in the right way.”
What did social media say?
An individual commented, “Right move, Caleb. I can see where you’re coming from. I lived in the northeast for a couple of years. Still very raw and innocent, and a great place with values . Great place for kids to enjoy and grow up.” Another posted, “Tremendous loss for Bangalore’s roads… now there’s no hope for seeing them fixed in my lifetime.”
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A third expressed, “Very sad to know you are moving, but I agree it is the right approach. Need to prioritise quality of life.” A fourth wrote, “I was just having this conversation some time ago, that being born and raised in Aizawl was perhaps one of the greatest blessings in my life.. Away from bullies, ridicule, cuss words, in a land full of discipline and rules, Aizawl is undoubtedly one of (if not the) best places to raise children.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More