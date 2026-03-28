Canadian man who helped fix Bengaluru’s footpaths with viral videos moves to Mizoram: ‘Farewell, Bengaluru’

Caleb Friesen, the Canadian vlogger whose viral videos prompted Bengaluru authorities to fix some of the city’s crumbling footpaths, is moving to Mizoram. His viral "before and after" videos became a catalyst for urban reform in several neighbourhoods, earning him a reputation as a local hero. Friesen is now trading India’s Silicon Valley for the community-driven culture of Aizawl, citing a desire for his children to “grow up in a place that is equitable”. The Canadian man who relocated to Mizoram from Bengaluru. (Instagram/@caleb_friesen)

“Farewell, Bengaluru. After 6.5 years I'm finally saying goodbye to one of my favourite cities in India. Why? Well, having kids changed my perspective on life a bit. I want them to grow up in a place that is equitable. Where people respect each other and are patient with one another. I do feel that you can find many pockets of this behaviour in Bengaluru, but it's not as ubiquitous in Bengaluru as it is in Aizawl,” Friesen wrote in an Instagram post.

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Reflecting on his decision to move, Friesen pointed to the stark differences in social fabric between the two regions. Explaining his preference for the Mizo way of life, he said: “Mizo society is very egalitarian, patient, and peaceful. There's a term in Mizo culture called Tlawmngaihna, which roughly translates to selflessness, or doing things for others that you don't need to do but do it anyway because it's the right thing to do. This is one of the pillars of Mizo culture, and I haven't really seen it as much in other parts of India. This absence of Tlawmngaihna is, in my opinion, the root of many of the obstacles India faces right now, e.g. corruption, poor infrastructure, littering, etc. and I don't want my children to grow up in a place where these things are normalised. I don't want them to internalise this behaviour.”

Additionally, he shared that he wants his kids to grow up in a place where his wife’s extended family lives. He added, “I also want them to be surrounded by family, and that's something they have a lot of in Aizawl thanks to my wife's family being here. Even when I'm busy or travelling, they're surrounded by people who love them and can raise them up in the right way.”