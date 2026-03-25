Bengaluru couple spends ₹15,000 a month on pet dog, sparks discussion on ‘DINKWAD’ trend

When asked about their monthly expenses, the couple estimated spending between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000 on their pet, covering food, grooming, vet visits, toys and treats, Arora wrote. “I asked what they spend on their own groceries. They laughed. Probably less,” he added.

In a LinkedIn post, Gagan Arora, founder of GoQuest, described visiting a “DINKWAD” (Double Income, No Kids, With A Dog) couple in Indiranagar, where both partners work in tech and have no children, but own a Golden Retriever. During his visit, Arora said that he noticed premium pet products across their home, from a ₹2,400 bag of dog food to probiotic supplements and grooming subscription boxes. The dog even had a dedicated fridge shelf with pre-portioned, labelled meals, he said.

A Bengaluru -based couple’s spending habits for their pet dog have sparked a discussion online after a startup founder shared how urban, dual-income households are prioritising pet care over personal expenses.

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Why is pet care spending rising? Arora linked the behaviour to a rising consumer category - DINKWAD (Double Income, No Kids, With A Dog) - a term he said was discussed at a Market Research Society of India webinar. “The researchers described them as time-poor, resource-rich, and unwilling to compromise on care. They don’t comparison shop. They don’t wait for a sale. They read ingredient labels on their dog’s food with more scrutiny than they give their own cereal box,” he said, adding that while most Indian consumers are highly price-sensitive, pet owners in this category are more willing to spend without hesitation.

Arora argued that the difference lies in emotional value. “When you’re buying for yourself, you optimise for price. When you’re buying for something you love that can’t buy for itself, you optimise for trust. That shift from price-first to trust-first changes everything about the unit economics. The customer converts faster,” he wrote.

He added that this shift has made pet care one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, with high repeat purchases and long-term customer retention.

“The AOV (Average Order Value) is higher. The retention is organic. And the lifetime value is locked in for as long as the pet lives, which for a Golden Retriever is 10 to 12 years,” he explained.

The trend is also reflected in industry growth. Arora highlighted how pet care companies are attracting significant investment, with startups raising millions and major players entering the segment. He cited examples of brands expanding rapidly and large corporations stepping into the space, signalling that the surge is not just a passing trend but a shift in consumer behaviour.

“The money isn’t following a trend. It’s following the only consumer in Indian D2C who doesn’t need to be convinced to pay full price,” he wrote.

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Social media reactions The post prompted several users to share similar experiences and perspectives.

“That’s true: we prefer to spend less on ourselves, but when it comes to someone close to us, we focus on the product, not the price, whether it’s your pet or a loved one,” one user commented.

“Not having a kid is an important variable here. It releases extra budget while increasing the emotional importance of the pet for the 'parents',” said another.

“The real moat here isn’t product. It’s the emotional switching cost once trust is established,” wrote a third user.

“We are that couple. Our dog eats organic food while we eat basic food. Don't even ask about the amount spent on medicines and vets. He has more toys that I had ever combined. And even then we only feel we are doing less for him,” shared one user.