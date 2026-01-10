Indian techie who grew up in extreme poverty retires at 34 to travel the world

A Reddit user who claims to be a former Nvidia engineer shared his "personal flex" of retiring at the age of 34 and pursuing his dream of seeing the world. The individual said that he grew up in extreme poverty in a small Indian village, struggling with basic needs. However, he found success in the semiconductor industry and then traded his corporate life for a goal to visit every country on Earth. A 34-year-old Indian techie’s Reddit post about retiring has gone viral. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“From BPL background to retiring at 34. Traveling across the world now with a goal to explore all 195 countries (32 done),” the Reddit user wrote.

He continued that he studied until 12th grade in a government school and completed his engineering at a Tier 3 government college. However, he studied hard to graduate as a gold medalist and landed a job at Nvidia.

He added, “Dad worked at STD PCO of uncle for meagre 1500Rs per month for good 7 to 8 (early 2000s) years before getting 4000Rs job in other shop.”

The Reddit user wrote, “Worked there [Nvidia] for 10 years.. Left it in 2022 after accumulating just enough stocks even though it was doing great... Joined two more Semiconductor companies for additional experience, left my 1Cr+ job at another top Semiconductor after realizing things can't get better than this.”

How does he travel the world? The techie claimed, “Accumulated more than million hotel/flight miles with top credit cards and now traveling for no cost across the world as a DINK couple. Given the horrible childhood and poverty, this feels like a personal win for sure! Be your own Santa!”

What did social media say? An individual posted, “Congratulations on the achievement, but this seems more like the NVIDIA gravy train that helped early financial gains. Good for you. For others, keep grinding. Such cases are very rare.” Another expressed, “Congratulations. Not many get to retire at 34. I wish for something similar, thanks for the inspiration.”

A third commented, "Certified Flex man, hats off." A fourth wrote, "Amazing journey, bro! Kudos to you and your family's resilience!"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)