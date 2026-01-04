12 LPA to 24 LPA in 2 years: Techie from Tier 3 college shares career journey

A young software developer has shared how he doubled his salary from ₹12 lakh per annum to ₹24 lakh per annum in just 2 years without an IIT tag or multiple job switches. The techie shared how he doubled his salary in just 2 years.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

In a Reddit post titled ‘How i reached 24 LPA (started with 12LPA 2 years ago)’, the techie revealed that he is an electrical engineering graduate from a Tier-3 college. He shared that he began working early while still in college, and in the middle of his third year, he joined a startup as an SDE intern, earning ₹25,000 per month. His salary was later revised to ₹35,000 after 5 months, he said.

Then, in his final year, the techie said that he moved to another startup as an intern with a stipend of ₹45,000. After 6 months, he was offered a full-time role at ₹12 LPA. Then, within a year of full-time employment, his salary rose to ₹18 LPA, and after the next appraisal cycle, it further increased to ₹24 LPA.

“I've only switched once during my internship and after that stayed at same company,” he wrote. Despite the rapid growth, he admitted feeling complacent lately and sought advice on staying on track in his career.

The techie also shared how he landed his internships, saying he used to directly message founders of early-stage startups on LinkedIn, especially those that had recently raised funding. He would track new startups through platforms like Y Combinator directories and startup news reports, then reach out with his resume and a short note on the kind of role he was looking for.

How did social media react?

The post quickly caught the attention of social media, with many congratulating the techie for his achievement.

“It feels good to hear this from people who have achieved from Tier 3. I’m a final year student trying to be in your shoes,” one user wrote.

“It's so inspiring I wish to reach there, I am currently in my final sem too and getting the same amount, I just hope I shift to 12lpa by the time college goes away. I don't feel like going dsa but it's so exhausting to not get callbacks from good startups/big tech maybe,” commented another.

“Congrats on your journey to 24 LPA. It's inspiring to see such growth in a short time,” wrote a third user.

One user also highlighted the learning opportunities in startup environments. “I really love such early-stage startups where your efforts are actually valued… you get to build products used worldwide and they pay well. Good luck man!” one Redditor said.

