Bengaluru techie turns helmet into AI-powered police device to flag traffic violations: 'Ride safe or regret it'

A Bengaluru-based techie has gone viral for converting his helmet into what he describes as a “traffic police device” powered by artificial intelligence, after growing frustrated with poor traffic discipline in the city. Tanwar explained that the AI system runs in near real time and flags violations.(X/@the2ndfloorguy)

Taking to X, techie Pankaj Tanwar wrote, “I was tired of stupid people on road so I hacked my helmet into a traffic police device.” He added that the AI system runs in near real time and flags violations. He explained that the device also captures pictures of the violators and sends them directly to the police along with the location and number plate. “Bengaluru people, so now ride safe or regret it,” he wrote, while sharing an example showing a scooter rider without a helmet being immediately reported by the system.

Take a look at the post below:

How did social media react?

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 1.5 lakh views. Many users praised the idea as a classic example of the city’s tech culture meeting civic frustration.

“Peak Bengaluru innovation. This is some cool engineering,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Love it, love it. Vehicles should come with this tech.”

Several users also suggested expanding the concept to car dashcams. “That’s a fantastic idea! Maybe the dashcams can be hooked to a cloud service, and if a state gives 10% of challan incentive given to the person whose dashcam reported incident, good reason for people to sign up,” one user wrote.

Another commenter quipped, “Bro turned road rage into a production system. Not sure whether to be impressed or scared. If it works, traffic discipline might finally level up.”

In the following post, Tanwar said that he was overwhelmed by the response and clarified that he simply enjoys experimenting. He described the helmet project as part of his hobby of building “weird, fun projects”, and also shared some of his earlier creations online.