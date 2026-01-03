Bengaluru woman calls herself ‘truly lucky’ as corporate boss celebrates her 2,000 Instagram followers

A heartwarming moment from a Bengaluru office has caught the attention of social media users, after a corporate boss surprised an employee with a cake to celebrate her Instagram milestone. The video, shared on Instagram by a woman named Aiswarya, shows how her workplace marked the occasion when her account crossed 2,000 followers. A corporate boss in Bengaluru celebrated a woman’s Instagram 2k milestone at the office.(Instagram/dentist_in_corporate_)

A surprise inside the office

The clip opens with Aiswarya walking into an office room where her colleagues and her boss are already seated. She appears visibly confused at first, before noticing a cake placed on the table. Behind it, a whiteboard carries a handwritten message that reads, “Happy 2k followers. Congratulations Aishu.”

Aiswarya is then seen sharing the cake with her boss and teammates, turning what could have been a routine workday into a small but meaningful celebration.

Take a look here at the clip:

A note of gratitude

In the caption accompanying the video, Aiswarya reflected on her professional journey and the role her boss has played in it. She wrote, “One of the things I have been truly lucky to have in my corporate journey is a great boss, someone who consistently motivates you to try new things, gives you the support you need, and provides the push to grow.” She added that such support helped her learn more, grow professionally, and gain new opportunities and skills. Calling herself “forever grateful,” she also thanked her close friend for constant encouragement and for making the journey more meaningful.

Internet reactions pour in

The clip quickly drew reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the boss and the workplace culture. One user commented, “Proof that the right boss can turn pressure into progress,” while another wrote, “This is so heartwarming.” Several others echoed similar sentiments, with comments such as “I really loved this clip,” “Everyone wants a boss like him,” and “This is so wholesome.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)