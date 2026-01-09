Italian woman’s honest take on Bengaluru trip after visiting boyfriend in India
The Italian woman shared that her visit to Bengaluru was her first solo trip to another country.
An Italian woman who travelled solo to Bengaluru for the first time shared a detailed review of her visit. Travelling a huge distance to visit her boyfriend, she documented what she liked and disliked about the city in a Reddit post.
She began by thanking those who had provided her with valuable tips and guidance for her visit. “Months ago I made a post asking some tips and locations to visit because I was planning on flying to Bengaluru to visit my boyfriend there. I wanted to give a little update and share my experience, but most of all I'd like to thank everyone who shared their thoughts and gave me advice.”
Also Read: Indian man on H-1B laid off while visiting India, seeks urgent advice on flying back to US
She continued by adding how she loved the delicious food and the places she visited. The woman also added that she “got slightly scammed” in terms of her accommodation.
“It was honestly an interesting city to explore and I'm thinking of visiting again, and I hope it will be soon!” she wrote as she concluded her post.
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “You came all the way from Italy to Namma Bengaluru! Hope you enjoyed your time here and wish you guys a happy relationship.” Another asked, “Damn, how did you meet your bf? On Reddit?” The woman responded, “Nah. We started knowing each other when I was studying English in Dublin. After a few months, we got together, and now it's been two years! Long distance is hard.”
Also Read: 'No regrets': Indian man returns from US after 7 years, says traffic and work-life balance feel similar
A third added, “Love that top on you! Did you do some shopping as well? Mind sharing what you bought? How was that experience?” The OP replied, “Oh my bf got me a kurti! I was so happy, the colour is lovely, and I think it suits me. I mostly got gifts for my family: three shawls... a necklace, and three earrings. Also, I love dates so I had to bring home a bunch (they cost A LOT here in Italy) and I also bought Parle-G and some other snacks haha.” A fourth wrote, “Hope you guys cherish each other forever.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)