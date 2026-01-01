'No regrets': Indian man returns from US after 7 years, says traffic and work-life balance feel similar

A man who recently returned to India after spending 7 years in the United States has shared his take on reverse migration, saying he does not regret his decision and does not “intend to go back anytime soon.” In a Reddit post titled “Moved back to India after 7 years in US. My experience so far”, the man contrasted online narratives with his lived experience since moving to Bengaluru. The man contrasted online narratives with his lived experience since moving to Bengaluru.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

“I wanted to come back cause of lots of reasons, I couldn't see myself settling there, the visa hamster wheel, my parents getting old,” he explained. The OP said that he did not move back “with rose-tinted glasses” and acknowledged many of India’s challenges, including poor air quality, littering, bureaucratic hurdles and uneven infrastructure.

“Those aren’t imaginary problems, and I’m not trying to downplay them. I was told by my friends and family not to move back, and that I'll regret moving back,” he wrote.

Life in US vs India

However, the OP said that everyday life after moving back has felt “less ideological and more practical.” Instead of constantly viewing the country through the lens of criticism, he said he is now simply living and working, meeting people, enjoying food, spending time with family and friends and appreciating the convenience of domestic help and freedom from “stupid visa worries”.

The Redditor also pointed out that life in the US was not without serious drawbacks. He cited homelessness, gun violence, racism and long commutes in cities such as Houston, saying he did not always feel safe at night in certain neighbourhoods. “So while there as well I had to find a way to work around these issues and go on living my day to day,” he wrote.

“I’m not claiming this will be everyone’s experience, or that India doesn’t have serious issues. Just sharing that, for me, the gap between online narratives and lived reality has been noticeable — in a way I didn’t fully expect before returning,” the OP continued.

Work-life-balance in US

He also said that traffic and work-life balance issues are not unique to India, noting that he worked long hours in major US cities, too. “I have lived and been to cities like Houston, Denver and Boston and the traffic is horrendous so Bengaluru traffic doesn't feel that unfamiliar or unique to me,” he wrote.

Responding to common worries about language barriers and local attitudes, he said his experience in Bengaluru has been largely positive, describing Kannadigas as “warm, welcoming, and genuinely kind.”

For those thinking of returning, he advised treating online commentary “with a big grain of salt,” saying the gap between social media narratives and real life was greater than he expected.

“So far I haven't regretted my decision of moving back and I don't intend to go back to US anytime soon,” the OP concluded.

