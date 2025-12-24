NRI visits India after 8 years in US, praises growth and low costs; internet divided

An NRI’s reaction to visiting India after 8 years abroad has sparked a discussion online after his comments praising the country’s “energy”, rapid growth and lower costs of living were shared on social media. The post quickly drew mixed reactions from users.(Unsplash/Representational image)

Taking to X, Alok Jain, founder of WeekendInvesting, said his friend, who travelled from New York, was struck by what he described as India’s “amazing energy” and the pace at which the country is growing.

“An outsider’s perspective can be so different from our own,” Jain wrote, adding that his friend was particularly “shocked” by the relatively low cost of medical care, transportation, internet and mobile services in India.

According to Jain, his friend said he pays $600 for mobile and data at his house in the US, around $30,000 annually for health insurance for a family of 4, and nearly 2% of his property’s value each year as property tax. “Yes air is cleaner there but there are many more good things happening here,” Jain added.

(Also Read: NRI surprised by India's growth in 7 years: ‘Hardly anyone uses cash, cars are everywhere’)

Social media divided

The post quickly drew mixed reactions from users, with many pushing back against the comparison. One user commented, “It’s the other way around. A few things are better in India but when it comes to what actually defines a better living standard, from AQI to walkable public spaces, New York is way ahead, no comparison.”

Another wrote, “I am an outsider and I can say that everything wrong with the country has to do only with lack of civic sense among the people.”

A third user was more critical, saying, “At the end of the day, even if you save money on mobile data, commute, property tax and health insurance, you still can’t breath money or even walk on money outside. Your life will be still restricted in the society you live in. My NRI friends also talk like this to make you feel good but at the end of the day they got back to the developed nations.”

Others, however, agreed with Jain’s assessment. “Sometimes it takes an outsider to show us our blind spots. India has its problems, but affordability, speed, and momentum are real advantages we underestimate,” one user wrote.

“I have been working from India for a few months each year for the last few years. Every time I visit, I see amazing growth. There are red and green lights in any country; they are always there; but in most aspects, India is doing great and improving inch by inch,” commented another.