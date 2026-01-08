Indian man on H-1B laid off while visiting India, seeks urgent advice on flying back to US

Take a look here at the post:

The user took to Reddit to explain his situation, writing, “Hello everyone, I recently found out that I was laid off from my company. I’m currently on an H 1B with an approved I 140, and at the moment I am in India. Is it possible for me to travel back to the US within the next day or two? I’ve heard that it can take a few days for an H 1B to be formally revoked, but I’m not sure how accurate that information is. If anyone has gone through a similar situation or has insights into this process, I would really appreciate your guidance. Thank you in advance for any help.”

An Indian man’s Reddit post about travelling back to the United States after being laid off while on an H 1B visa has sparked a detailed online discussion.

The post, titled “can I travel to US after getting laid off in India?”, quickly drew attention from users familiar with the complexities and risks associated with US work visas.

Mixed reactions from users Several commenters cautioned against attempting to enter the US after losing employment. One user stated, “Legally speaking, you shouldn’t travel to the US on H 1B when you are not employed.”

Another commenter offered a more nuanced perspective, saying, “If you enter for the purpose of disposing off the existing property in US and orderly disbanding, it is understandable. You may even be able to argue that a court. It may never come to that.”

Some responses focused on the commonly discussed grace period available to H 1B holders. One user wrote, “Practically, you can enter as there is 60 or 30 day window for you to either find a new job or start packing up for permanent departure.”

However, others shared cautionary personal experiences. One commenter said, “I tried this and got rejected.”

Another warned of serious consequences, writing, “I think they can and probably will, considering the current situation, revoke your H 1B for misrepresentation after you have entered since you did intentionally enter after getting fired.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)