'Paper agreement won't bring security': Iran targets Saudi over defence deal with Pakistan, Turkey
Ebrahim Rezaei said that Saudi Arabia should reconsider its approach to security.
A new defence agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan has drawn criticism from Iran, with a prominent Iranian lawmaker saying that the deal will not bring security to Riyadh.
The agreement, signed amid growing regional security concerns, commits the three countries to treat an attack on any one of them as an attack on all three, strengthening defence cooperation between the regional powers.
READ ALSO | India reacts to Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi defence deal: 'Closely following the development'
Iranian lawmaker targets Riyadh over defence pact
Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, criticised the agreement in a post on X, arguing that Saudi Arabia should reconsider its approach to security.
"The Saudis should know that a paper agreement with Turkey and Pakistan will not bring them security, just as years of one-sided milking by the Americans did not bring them security. Change your policies so that you do not have to #BegForSecurity from others," he wrote.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign agreement in Mecca
The defence agreement was signed in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to statements from the three countries.
ALSO READ | 'Fake News': MEA rejects report that India approached Israel for defence pact after Pak-Saudi-Turkey deal
Why was the deal signed now?
The agreement comes amid maximum security concerns in West Asia, including the US and Israeli war on Iran, Israel's UN-designated genocide on Gaza and other regional instability.
Saudi Arabia has also been seeking to diversify its defence partnerships after its oil facilities and critical infrastructure came under attack during regional conflicts.
Pakistan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia was aimed not only at discussing the Gulf crisis but also at strengthening ties and improving coordination on regional and international issues, AFP reported.
India reacts to defence deal
India on Friday said it was "closely following" the new defence agreement. Responding to questions, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government was monitoring the development and would provide updates.
The trilateral pact, signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, commits the three countries to treat an attack on any one of them as an attack on all. It also aims to expand defence cooperation through joint military exercises, training, technology transfers and intelligence sharing.
The agreement comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen its security partnerships amid regional tensions. India had also taken note of the Pakistan-Saudi mutual defence pact signed in 2025, saying it would study its implications.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More