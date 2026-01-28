Indian couple says going childless is 'oddly peaceful', internet reacts: 'Live life how you want'

The Redditor further listed the upsides of their decision. “Some honest upsides I didn’t fully appreciate earlier: Financial breathing room without guilt, Freedom to take risks with career, health, relocation, Time and energy for ourselves and our relationship, Decisions driven by choice, not deadlines. Less constant anxiety about ‘doing everything right’,” they wrote.

The post, titled “Being DINKs in India is oddly… peaceful?”, was shared by a married Indian couple who described life as a DINK couple (dual income, no kids) as “quietly positive” in a society where marriage is often followed by an unspoken expectation to start a family. Clarifying that the choice was not driven by hostility towards children, the user wrote that the couple was simply being intentional.

A candid Reddit post about choosing a child-free life in India has struck a chord online, sparking a discussion on money, mental health, family expectations and what it means to live intentionally.

Further, the reactions from others, however, have been mixed. “What’s interesting is the reaction from others. It’s rarely outright criticism. It’s more: ‘You’ll change your mind’ ‘But who will take care of you later?’ ‘Life feels empty without kids, no?’” they wrote.

The Reddit user admitted that they do not have all the answers. But, they feel content for now.

“Curious to hear from other DINKs in India. What’s been unexpectedly good or hard? People who considered it but didn’t choose it. Why? Parents who don’t see DINKs as selfish. What’s your take?” the user asked.

“Not here to convince anyone. Just sharing an experience that doesn’t get talked about honestly enough,” the Redditor added.

Social media reactions Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I honestly don't see much of a problem with DINK. I mean, till 40 you can easily have kids, 45 if you're rich. Even after that, you can always adopt. Live life how you want.”

“Being intentional scares people more than being childfree. Peace is underrated, especially in Indian households. DINK isn’t anti-family, it’s just a different family model. My wife and I are DINKs, not because we don’t like kids, I personally would like to be a father one day, but it’s not the right time for us,” commented another.

“I know of a DINK couple. They are happy and peaceful and able to do lot of things which I am unable. The responsibility of kids is a mental stress for sure and restricts your life in many ways,” wrote a third user.

