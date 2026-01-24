Bengaluru IITian couple’s long weekend plan backfires as crowds flood bus stand: ‘Aaj ke baad kahi nahi jana'

As India ushers in a long weekend with Saturday, Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday, many people made plans to step out of their homes for a short break. A Bengaluru based IITian couple captured this shared impulse in a short Instagram video that has since struck a chord with social media users. A Bengaluru IITian couple captured the chaos of long weekend travel. (Instagram/iitkgp_couple)

The couple, Reshma Bhagat and Prabhat Kumar, took to their joint Instagram account to share a clip showing them standing by the roadside with their luggage, seemingly ready to head out for a quick getaway. The opening text on the video read in Hindi, “Humne socha long weekend hai kahin ghumne chale jate hai,” which translates to, “We thought it is a long weekend, so let us go somewhere for a trip.”

Everyone had the same idea The mood of optimism quickly shifted in the next frame. The clip cut to visuals of large crowds lining up and boarding buses. Another text overlay summed up the situation with humour: “Pure Bengaluru ne bhi yahi socha,” translating to, “The entire Bengaluru thought the same thing.”

The video ended with a caption that many frequent travellers found painfully relatable. “Aaj k baad long weekend pe kahi nahi jana,” which in English means, “From now on, not travelling anywhere on a long weekend.”

Watch the clip here: