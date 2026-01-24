Bengaluru IITian couple’s long weekend plan backfires as crowds flood bus stand: ‘Aaj ke baad kahi nahi jana'
A Bengaluru IITian couple shared a relatable video showing how their long weekend travel plan was derailed as the entire city seemed to head out at once.
As India ushers in a long weekend with Saturday, Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday, many people made plans to step out of their homes for a short break. A Bengaluru based IITian couple captured this shared impulse in a short Instagram video that has since struck a chord with social media users.
The couple, Reshma Bhagat and Prabhat Kumar, took to their joint Instagram account to share a clip showing them standing by the roadside with their luggage, seemingly ready to head out for a quick getaway. The opening text on the video read in Hindi, “Humne socha long weekend hai kahin ghumne chale jate hai,” which translates to, “We thought it is a long weekend, so let us go somewhere for a trip.”
Everyone had the same idea
The mood of optimism quickly shifted in the next frame. The clip cut to visuals of large crowds lining up and boarding buses. Another text overlay summed up the situation with humour: “Pure Bengaluru ne bhi yahi socha,” translating to, “The entire Bengaluru thought the same thing.”
The video ended with a caption that many frequent travellers found painfully relatable. “Aaj k baad long weekend pe kahi nahi jana,” which in English means, “From now on, not travelling anywhere on a long weekend.”
Social media reactions pour in
The post quickly drew reactions from users who have faced similar experiences during peak travel days. In the comments section, one user asked, “Why are all standing in queue?” Another wrote, “Honestly, every time this is what I feel, even though it is not the off season.”
Others chimed in with humour and resignation. One comment read, “This is exactly why I cancel plans at the last minute,” while another added, “Long weekends are only good in theory.” A user joked, “Whole city on the same bus at the same time.”
