Navi Mumbai: A sudden spell of fog left two 17-year-old trekkers stranded in the hills near Machi Prabalgad on Saturday, but a 112 distress call and the help of villagers familiar with the terrain led rescuers to them. The Panvel Taluka police, assisted by local residents and volunteers, traced the teenagers and brought them safely down after a search operation. Fog strands 2 teen trekkers at Prabalgad; rescued with villagers’ aid

Gauri Ganesh Chandanshive, 17, from Mira Road, and Utkarsh Bipin Singh, 17, from Kalyan Road, had been trekking towards Machi Prabalgad when they lost their way in the hilly terrain. With visibility worsening and the trails becoming difficult to identify, they called the 112 emergency helpline and shared their location.

“We were confused because the fog came in suddenly and every path looked the same,” one of the teenagers told rescuers.

The call alerted Panvel Taluka police, who immediately launched a search operation. Beat marshals Amar Bhalsing and Pradeep Popote responded, while police sub-inspectors Abhijit Vharambale and Vasekar coordinated the operation.

“Once we received the 112 call, we immediately activated the search teams and moved towards the suspected route,” said senior police inspector Gajanan Ghadge.

Police then roped in Machi Prabalgad residents Navnath Pardhi and Harishchandra Pardhi, whose familiarity with the trails helped narrow down the search.

“We know every shortcut and ridge here, so we guided the team towards the safer and more likely paths,” one of the villages said.

Volunteers from Nisarg Mitra, Panvel, and Help Foundation also joined the search. The team eventually located the teenagers and brought them down safely despite slippery terrain and poor visibility.

The two trekkers were later handed over to their relative Pratiksha Satish Chandanshive.