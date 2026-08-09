Who is George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt? 5 things to know about F1 star's fiancé amid engagement
George Russell is engaged to longtime girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt after six years together. The Mercedes F1 star announced it with engagement photos.
Formula One driver George Russell announced on social media that he is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. Russell shared a series of photos on social media from their recent engagement, in which they can be seen at a romantic engagement dinner.
The British star, who has been with Mercedes since the 2022 season, did not post an elaborate caption to the photos. Instead, he just added two emojis: a diamond ring and a white heart. The duo took the step towards engagement six years after meeting at a blind date in London in 2020.
Carmen Montero Mundt and George Russell's relationship has been well publicized, as the couple made it public in September 2020, shortly after being introduced by a mutual friend. Since then, Mundt has been a regular feature at Formula One races that George Russell takes part in.
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Last year, as the couple completed five years together, Russell shared a heartfelt post for Mundt celebrating the occasion. "Five years with the most wonderful person I could ever ask for," he wrote, according to 2025 profile of Mundt done by People. "Forever proud of who you are and what you do."
As the young racer announced his engagement on Sunday, there is renewed interest in his girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Carmen Montero Mundt. In this article, we will take a look at her in fiver key points.
Carmen Montero Mundt: 5 Things To Know
1. She is from Spain
Carmen Montero Mundt was born in Spain and lived there till she was 18. At 18, she moved to London. She has studied, made her career and lived in London ever since.
2. She is a finance professional
Carmen Montero Mundt studied at the University of Westminster, London, graduating in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in business management and finance. Her profile on People states that she also did a diploma from the University of Geneva.
3. Her family
According to a Tatler report, her mother is half German, while her father is Spanish. She has three siblings, and she is the youngest of the four.
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4. Professional life
Her LinkedIn profile states that she has worked at investor relations at Ruffer LLP, a London-based investment firm. The records show that she started at the firm with a front office internship shortly after her graduation in 2021. Subsequently, she moved to an investor relations role between June 2022 and October 2023.
5. Her current whereabouts
LinkedIn still states her employment place as Ruffer, but it is unclear if she is still working there or in what capacity. Additionally, it also states that she is based out of Monaco, in France.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More