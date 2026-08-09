Who is George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt? 5 things to know about F1 star's fiancé amid engagement

The British star, who has been with Mercedes since the 2022 season, did not post an elaborate caption to the photos. Instead, he just added two emojis: a diamond ring and a white heart. The duo took the step towards engagement six years after meeting at a blind date in London in 2020.

Formula One driver George Russell announced on social media that he is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. Russell shared a series of photos on social media from their recent engagement, in which they can be seen at a romantic engagement dinner.

Carmen Montero Mundt and George Russell's relationship has been well publicized, as the couple made it public in September 2020, shortly after being introduced by a mutual friend. Since then, Mundt has been a regular feature at Formula One races that George Russell takes part in.

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Last year, as the couple completed five years together, Russell shared a heartfelt post for Mundt celebrating the occasion. "Five years with the most wonderful person I could ever ask for," he wrote, according to 2025 profile of Mundt done by People. "Forever proud of who you are and what you do."

As the young racer announced his engagement on Sunday, there is renewed interest in his girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Carmen Montero Mundt. In this article, we will take a look at her in fiver key points.

Carmen Montero Mundt: 5 Things To Know 1. She is from Spain Carmen Montero Mundt was born in Spain and lived there till she was 18. At 18, she moved to London. She has studied, made her career and lived in London ever since.

2. She is a finance professional Carmen Montero Mundt studied at the University of Westminster, London, graduating in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in business management and finance. Her profile on People states that she also did a diploma from the University of Geneva.

3. Her family According to a Tatler report, her mother is half German, while her father is Spanish. She has three siblings, and she is the youngest of the four.

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4. Professional life Her LinkedIn profile states that she has worked at investor relations at Ruffer LLP, a London-based investment firm. The records show that she started at the firm with a front office internship shortly after her graduation in 2021. Subsequently, she moved to an investor relations role between June 2022 and October 2023.