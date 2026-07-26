Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix rescheduled to take place in Malaysia in October

Formula 1 is heading back to Malaysia for the first time in nine years as the Bahrain Grand Prix was rescheduled there for Oct. 4. Formula 1 is heading back to Malaysia for the first time in nine years (AFP)

The Sepang circuit is slotted in between races in Azerbaijan and Singapore, subject to approval from the FIA's world motor sport council, F1 and the FIA said Sunday.

“Most importantly, this is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue," F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

"Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world.”

F1 called off its races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which had been set for March and April, as the Iran war escalated.

Despite taking place in Malaysia, the race will still have Bahrain Grand Prix branding.

It's not the first time an F1 race has been named for one country and took place in another. The long-running San Marino Grand Prix was held in neighboring Italy but last used that name in 2006, while Germany twice held a race named for Luxembourg and France hosted a one-off Swiss Grand Prix.

None of the earlier examples had the kind of geographical distance separating Bahrain and Malaysia, at opposite ends of the Asian continent.

Since its last F1 race in 2017, Malaysia has focused on hosting motorcycle racing but kept an F1 presence through state-owned oil company Petronas’ sponsorship of Mercedes.

Racing in Malaysia, rather than in Bahrain, raises further questions about future F1 races in the Middle East after military action involving the United States, Israel and Iran escalated in recent weeks.

F1 has two more scheduled races in the Gulf region, the Qatar Grand Prix in November and the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December, though it remains unclear if they can take place as scheduled unless there is a major change in the security situation.