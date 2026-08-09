Ganga, Ghaghra, Sharda cross danger mark; CWC issues warning

Water levels of rivers in Uttar Pradesh rose following heavy rainfall in several parts of the state and neighbouring Uttarakhand, with the Ghaghra, Ganga and Sharda flowing above the danger level in Barabanki, Kaushambi and Lakhimpur Kheri, respectively, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). Fishermen near Nagvasuki temple in Daraganj where water of Ganga had reached on Sunday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The CWC issued a warning over the rising water levels. The Yamuna was showing an increasing trend in Mathura, while the Ganga level was rising in Hapur, Farrukhabad, Budaun, Bulandshahr and Fatehpur. The Ghaghra was also rising in Ballia and Ayodhya, while the Son was rising in Varanasi and the Hindon in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The rivers in these districts remained below the danger level.

In Prayagraj, continuous rainfall over the past week has led to a steady rise in the Ganga and Yamuna levels. According to the Flood Control Room report released at 8 am on Sunday, the Yamuna at Naini stood at 75.98 metres, up 10 cm in 24 hours. The Ganga was flowing at 75.54 metres at Chatnag and 78.77 metres at Phaphamau. Both rivers have risen by nearly one metre over the past week.

Irrigation department executive engineer R.K. Singh said the rise in the Ganga had slowed marginally, while the Yamuna was expected to rise more significantly over the next 24 to 48 hours.