Bengaluru landlord asks tenant to vacate within 15 days over drying clothes issue

Imagine spending ₹80,000 to move into a new home, only to face an eviction threat 15 days later. A Bengaluru tenant is living this nightmare after a dispute over a basic necessity: drying clothes. The tenant claimed that despite paying a ₹50,000 deposit and hefty brokerage, the landlord has issued a one-month notice to vacate. The trigger? The tenant used a neighbour’s space, with explicit permission, to dry their newborn’s laundry because the flat lacked a balcony. Now, the family is caught between a competitive rental market and a landlord who refuses to budge. The Bengaluru tenant’s post has prompted varied responses on social media. (Unsplash)

“Bangalore landlord threatening eviction after 15 days - all over neighbor's permission to dry clothes (paid 80K in fees),” the tenant wrote on Reddit.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman records call with landlord demanding ₹3 lakh security deposit: 'Is it a joke?'

Explaining the situation, the individual added, “I'm renting in Bangalore with my family (including a newborn) and have been facing issues with drying clothes since Day 1. The property has inadequate drying facilities - no proper nails/grills, minimal sun exposure, and the front area is too small. Important context: This is a 1BHK on 2nd floor with NO BALCONY (confirmed by landlord during rental agreement discussions). We moved in on March 4th after paying all fees.”

The tenant claimed that soon after moving in, they requested to use the terrace grill to dry their kids' clothes, but the landlord refused. Unable to properly dry the clothes, the family then asked their neighbour to use their house, which they allowed.

“Landlord discovered I'm using neighbor's house (WITH their permission) for drying clothes. IMMEDIATELY threatened termination "by this week"

The tenant added, “The landlord is furious that I'm using the neighbor's house for drying clothes, even though: I have explicit permission from the neighbor. We tried alternatives for 15 days (nail stickers that failed). Kids' clothes need sun exposure for hygiene. Our requests for proper drying facilities were repeatedly denied. THERE IS A GRILL AVAILABLE ON THE TERRACE but landlord refuses to allow us to use it for drying clothes. Landlord's Escalation (within 15 days): Called it "not fair" and "technically not right". Issued "final notice" to vacate within 1 month.”

The financial burden: The tenant shared, “My Financial Situation: I've already paid: 50,000 security deposit (Bangalore standard). 10,000 packers and movers. 20,000 broker fees (Bangalore rates),” adding, “Total: 80,000 invested in just 15 days in Bangalore.”

The tenant asked various questions, including asking for the rights they have.