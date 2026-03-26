Bengaluru landlord asks tenant to vacate within 15 days over drying clothes issue
A tenant in Bengaluru claimed that the landlord is trying to evict the family over clothes drying row.
Imagine spending ₹80,000 to move into a new home, only to face an eviction threat 15 days later. A Bengaluru tenant is living this nightmare after a dispute over a basic necessity: drying clothes. The tenant claimed that despite paying a ₹50,000 deposit and hefty brokerage, the landlord has issued a one-month notice to vacate. The trigger? The tenant used a neighbour’s space, with explicit permission, to dry their newborn’s laundry because the flat lacked a balcony. Now, the family is caught between a competitive rental market and a landlord who refuses to budge.
“Bangalore landlord threatening eviction after 15 days - all over neighbor's permission to dry clothes (paid 80K in fees),” the tenant wrote on Reddit.
Also Read: Bengaluru woman records call with landlord demanding ₹3 lakh security deposit: 'Is it a joke?'
Explaining the situation, the individual added, “I'm renting in Bangalore with my family (including a newborn) and have been facing issues with drying clothes since Day 1. The property has inadequate drying facilities - no proper nails/grills, minimal sun exposure, and the front area is too small. Important context: This is a 1BHK on 2nd floor with NO BALCONY (confirmed by landlord during rental agreement discussions). We moved in on March 4th after paying all fees.”
The tenant claimed that soon after moving in, they requested to use the terrace grill to dry their kids' clothes, but the landlord refused. Unable to properly dry the clothes, the family then asked their neighbour to use their house, which they allowed.
“Landlord discovered I'm using neighbor's house (WITH their permission) for drying clothes. IMMEDIATELY threatened termination "by this week"
The tenant added, “The landlord is furious that I'm using the neighbor's house for drying clothes, even though: I have explicit permission from the neighbor. We tried alternatives for 15 days (nail stickers that failed). Kids' clothes need sun exposure for hygiene. Our requests for proper drying facilities were repeatedly denied. THERE IS A GRILL AVAILABLE ON THE TERRACE but landlord refuses to allow us to use it for drying clothes. Landlord's Escalation (within 15 days): Called it "not fair" and "technically not right". Issued "final notice" to vacate within 1 month.”
The financial burden:
The tenant shared, “My Financial Situation: I've already paid: 50,000 security deposit (Bangalore standard). 10,000 packers and movers. 20,000 broker fees (Bangalore rates),” adding, “Total: 80,000 invested in just 15 days in Bangalore.”
The tenant asked various questions, including asking for the rights they have.
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Advocate here Since the text contains more of emotional information then what is needed Provided the information i can just tell to send him a legal notice asking for 80 k or waiting till the rental agreement expires (if exists) if not then asking for 80k before leaving house Probably he is doing a extortion to make more money Ping me with factual details and rent agreement so that i can tailor my advice.”
Another added, “You probably signed a rental agreement with him. It would be written how much notice should be given by you or the landlord . So legally, he can. I feel he found someone who is ready to pay more. If you and your neighbour have talked it out, I don't see why the landlord has any issues with it.”
Also Read: Bengaluru landlord demands salary slips, photos and video of prospective tenant's current home
A third commented, “The landlord seems to be harassing you into leaving the place so that he gets to keep the deposit as well. In a way, pulling a fraud on you. Don't leave the place. Don't pay any more rent till your deposit is recovered. Live as you want. If the landlord barges in or infringes on your personal liberties, call the police.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More