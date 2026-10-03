Ranchi, The mortal remains of two Jharkhand-based yoga instructors, who were killed in a road accident in Vietnam, are expected to arrive in the state on Saturday evening, an official said. Mortal remains of 2 J'khand yoga instructors killed in Vietnam accident likely to arrive on Oct 3

The bodies are likely to be brought to Kolkata by Saturday afternoon and then transported to the state by ambulance, Jharkhand Migration Cell team head Sikha Lakra said.

"The bodies are expected to arrive in Jharkhand on Saturday evening," Lakra told PTI.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the two yoga instructors were expected to arrive in Kolkata by Tuesday night, but the plan has changed due to some issues.

Raja Kumar from Ranchi and Vinay Kumar Rai from Jamshedpur had been teaching yoga at Adi Yoga Academy in Vietnam's Da Lat city. They died on September 25 after their two-wheeler collided with a car, the official said.

The families had expressed inability to bring back the bodies due to their financial condition.

Friends of the deceased and members of the Indian community in Vietnam pooled funds to meet the expenses for sending the bodies, family members said.

The Jharkhand government will provide compensation of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased after the mortal remains arrive in the state, the official said.

Raja's father Umesh Verma, an electrician, said his son had been supporting the family by working in Vietnam.

"On September 25, we got information that my son died in an accident. He had last visited Ranchi two to three months back. We want his mortal remains to be brought back at the earliest," Verma had told reporters on Wednesday.

Vinay's father Ramesh Rai said the family was awaiting the arrival of his son's body to perform the last rites.

He said Vinay's friends and Indians in Vietnam had pooled funds to bring back the body.

Vinay had gone to Vietnam around two years ago, his father said.

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