Dave Portnoy faces shocking antisemitic rant during pizza review in Starkville, Mississippi: ‘Why don’t you come…’

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, became the target of an antisemitic rant while recording a video in Mississippi on Friday. Dave Portnoy faced antisemitism while filming a pizza review in Mississippi. A bystander yelled an antisemitic remark, which Portnoy addressed directly.(X/Screenshot)

The incident occurred when Portnoy was filming one of his infamous “One Bite” pizza assessments outside of what looked to be Boardtown Pizza in Starkville, Mississippi. Meanwhile, a bystander yelled “F–k the Jews” on seeing Portnoy, prompting the crowd outside the eatery to swiftly denounce the remark.

“Why don’t you come in the camera, buddy?” replied Portnoy, who is Jewish, while asking the man to come closer, as per a video uploaded on X.

The heckler subsequently walked away after approaching Portnoy and his cameraman and engaging in an inaudible face-to-face conversation.

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “That was awful.”

Blasting the antisemitic commenter, another individual shouted, “F–k you, get out of here”. However, the man who made those remarks has not yet been identified.

‘Antisemitism is a disease’, senior scholar reacts

On Friday, Casey Babb, a senior scholar at the Institute for National Security Studies, also shared the video on X and wrote, “Dave handled it so much better than I would have, but my God I'm tired of these freaks.”

He continued, “Antisemitism is a disease; enough is enough.”

Dave Portnoy's clash with bar patron

Earlier this year in June, Portnoy reflected on the efficacy of confronting individuals such as the heckler, following a confrontation with a patron of his bar who created a sign that stated “f*** the Jew” in a widely shared video in May, The Times of Israel reported.

Later, Portnoy identified the patron as Mo Khan on social media, which resulted in his dismissal from Temple University and removal from the job.

Despite the fact that his conduct against Khan ultimately led to the latter receiving funds and backing from antisemitic figures, Portnoy claimed that his acts had given many Jewish people facing antisemitism a sense of support.

'It's every day now,' Dave Portnoy on experiencing antisemitism

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” Portnoy stated that he now encounters antisemitism on a daily basis, which is different from the sporadic hostile remarks he used to receive.

“It's every day now,” Portnoy said in an interview with Tony Dokoupil that will air on November 16. “Like, there's a definitive shift in what's going on.”

The interview was recorded before the recent incident at Boardtown Pizza in Starkville.

Portnoy mentioned that he believes it's critical for him to speak out. “For me, being a Jewish person, like, you got to step up,” he stated.

“You're kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community. You have to be, like, ‘All right, this is not normal ha-ha with the guys. People are coming up with real hate.’”