‘I hate this kid’: Dave Portnoy fires intern for sending condolences to Charlie Kirk's family, calls him ‘scumbag’

Dave Portnoy, owner of Barstool Sports, has “no sympathy” for a teenage intern who was dismissed for expressing his sympathies to Charlie Kirk's family after his assassination in Utah last week. Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports expressed no sympathy for a teenage intern fired for sympathizing with Charlie Kirk's family after his assassination

Kirk, 31,was shot in the neck last Wednesday during a grand event at Utah Valley University. His alleged shooter has been identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, who is currently in jail.

He is facing charges of aggravated murder, criminal discharge of a weapon inflicting severe bodily damage, and obstruction of justice. Numerous others have sent their sympathies and prayers for Kirk's family, including the NFL, Major League Baseball, and a former Barstool intern.

The intern, however, stated that he was “yelled at” and seems to have been fired because his remarks violated Barstool's “no politics” policy, as Per Daily Express US.

Dave Portnoy blasts intern

Portnoy responded rudely when questioned on X about his decision to terminate the intern, saying he had “no sympathy” for the individual, who dubbed him and Barstool “hypocrites,” “weak,” and “a fraud of a company that silences its own people.”

Here's Dave Portnoy's justification over intern firing

While responding to a query regrading the firing of the intern, Portnoy even said that they don't want intern who are giving their opinions on the world.

"Coulda just asked me you turtleboy you idiot. I hate this kid. He was an intern in a program of 200 interns," Portnoy stated. "We have pretty hard and fast rules not to do politics or personal opinions on those accounts. This was in place before any of this. "If you run a brand account for any company you don't do personal stuff from the brand. It's day 1 stuff. We don't want 200 teenage interns giving their takes on the world. Every single account followed the rules. He was the only 1 that didn't and then he also started fighting with people in comments calling them a------. "It had nothing to do with what he said and just how we run a massive intern program. To be honest I didn't even know it happened till I saw this kid call me a fraud. Maybe if he reached out to me first instead of going wacko I coulda helped. So I have no sympathy for him. He's trying to use this to build his career. Scumbag move to be honest."

The person who posed the query to Portnoy said, called his firm "so successful", adding that “You didn't care if it was controversial or offended anyone. You were honest.”

The user further advised him to “hire the kid back”, stressing that it would made him “look better”.

When Portnoy reacted to Charlie Kirk's murder

Portnoy thinks that the killing of Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was a result of President Donald Trump's divisive rhetoric.

"When I say Trump has a huge part in it, I don't necessarily mean he's to blame for it, but he's so divisive... [even just] his face is divisive," Portnoy stated in an interview with Barstool Sports' The Unnamed Show podcast. "People hate him so much."