‘Dave Portnoy ruined my life’: Temple student Mohammed Khan speaks out on antisemitism row and Auschwitz 'trip'

The accused student involved in the recent antisemitic behavior at a Barstool pub in Philadelphia has now claimed that Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy has "destroyed his life". Two customers had agreed to take a learning trip to Auschwitz following the incident at the bar that also saw two bar employees get fired, as per an AP report. Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy and Temple student Mohammed Adnan Khan of antisemitism.(GiveSendGo and Instagram/ Dave Portnoy)

Portnoy called out on live TV

Meanwhile, one of the accused students, Mohammed Adnan Khan, has now gone on to live television to say that Portnoy has ruined his life. In a Stew Peters live show, the student said, “It was almost implied that have i participated in the trip to Auschwitz, Portnoy would be able to get me back in Temple University.”

As per the AP report, the "offer" for the trip to Poland was revoked for one of the two accused after the person made a 180-turn by denying responsibility for the incident. “His trip to Poland has been revoked,” Portnoy said in his post. “Whatever ramifications come his way he 100% earned.” This statement, however, did not make it clear whether the trip had been revoked for the other person too.

Temple University emails accused student

Adnan Khan, meanwhile said on the show, "I realised that this guy is not a good guy. He utterly destroyed my life." Meanwhile, the student's institution, Temple University got notified on the issue. According to his words, the University authorities dropped him an email saying that he was on interim suspension till further investigation goes on.

The student also feared expulsion surrounding the issue, as he reflected quite clearly on the Stew Peters show.

President John Fry of Temple University has already confirmed the same in a statement posted on the university’s website. It says the interim suspension will continue till the investigation continues. Fry said, "It (Temple University) has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university".