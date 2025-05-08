Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What does black smoke at the Vatican mean? Papal conclave day 1 ends without a new pope

ByShrey Banerjee
May 08, 2025 01:25 AM IST

Black smoke was observed during the end of the first day of the conclave at 21:00, hours after the doors of the Sistine Chapel were closed. What does it mean?

The Papal Conclave saw the end of the first day and black smoke was seen emerging from the Sistine Chapel. This happened at 21.00 local time, after the doors of the Sistine Chapel were closed with the words, "Extra omnes" or "Everyone out."

Papal conclave glimpse(AP)
Papal conclave glimpse(AP)

What does black smoke symbolize? 

According to a Vatican News' post, black smoke indicates that no new pope has been decided upon yet. This means the proceedings around choosing a new Pope will again continue tomorrow when the Cardinal electors assemble together.

This electoral process comes soon after the death of Pope Francis, who passed away April 21. 

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / What does black smoke at the Vatican mean? Papal conclave day 1 ends without a new pope
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On