What does black smoke at the Vatican mean? Papal conclave day 1 ends without a new pope

The Papal Conclave saw the end of the first day and black smoke was seen emerging from the Sistine Chapel. This happened at 21.00 local time, after the doors of the Sistine Chapel were closed with the words, "Extra omnes" or "Everyone out." Papal conclave glimpse(AP)

What does black smoke symbolize?

According to a Vatican News' post, black smoke indicates that no new pope has been decided upon yet. This means the proceedings around choosing a new Pope will again continue tomorrow when the Cardinal electors assemble together.

This electoral process comes soon after the death of Pope Francis, who passed away April 21.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates)