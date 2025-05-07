NYC to open 7 new public schools this fall — Full list and locations

New York City will open seven new public schools this fall, offering specialized programs in STEM, healthcare, literacy, and more across four boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor Melissa Avilés-Ramos announced the plan yesterday, calling it a “transformative step” to modernize education and address diverse student needs. 7 new public schools in NYC?

Which schools are opening this fall?

Bronx:

The Bronx STEAM Center (Districts 8, 10, 11) will blend science, tech, arts, and math with hands-on projects for high schoolers, prioritizing college and career readiness in underserved areas.

Brooklyn:

Central Brooklyn Literacy Academy (District 17) targets grades 2–8 struggling with reading, especially dyslexic students, using structured, multisensory teaching.

Middle School of Innovation (District 21) focuses on STEAM, AI, and tech skills to prepare kids for a fast-changing world.

Queens:

HBCU Early College Prep High School (District 29), a NYC first, partners with Delaware State University. Students can earn 64 college credits and guaranteed DSU admission.

Northwell School of Health Sciences (District 30), backed by Northwell Health and Bloomberg Philanthropies, trains teens for healthcare jobs via mentorships and hands-on learning.

Queens International High School (District 24) supports multilingual newcomers, blending academics with cultural pride and community ties.

Staten Island:

Staten Island Rise Academy (District 31) offers tailored programs for students with unique learning needs, emphasizing inclusion and life skills in a supportive environment.

Aim of these new openings

According to a New York Family report, the expansion aims to close gaps in access to specialized programs, literacy support, and career training. “These schools prioritize flexibility and inclusivity,” said Avilés-Ramos. “Every child deserves tools to thrive.” The move responds to calls for more equitable resources, particularly in neighborhoods historically underserved.

The schools will open this fall, with enrollment details on relevant websites. Officials say the initiative reflects a citywide push to “reimagine education” and prepare students for lifelong success. As Ramos put it, "Each of these schools embodies an innovative model tailored to meet the unique needs of our diverse communities and to equip students with skills for an evolving future.”

Got questions? Reach out to your local school district office for enrollment timelines and other details.