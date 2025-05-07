Major changes to veterans benefits: Key updates and what they mean

The US VA Department has decided on some changes to veteran benefits, that include helping families of deceased veterans to get better and faster benefits. Now, VA benefits can be received by families with much less hassle, according to the department's press release. Veteran families to get better benefits amid VA policy change? (Unsplash)

What policy changes is VA making?

VA Secretary Doug Collins, through a press release announced major reforms. He also stated, "The last thing survivors need in their time of grief is frustrating red tape and bureaucracy. That's why we are creating a better system to more quickly and effectively provide survivors the services, support, and compassion they've earned."

For starters, the VA is moving its Office of Survivors Assistance (OSA) back under direct oversight of the VA Secretary. Officials said a 2021 shift under President Biden buried the office in bureaucracy, slowing support. The move aims to restore OSA’s role as a policy advisor.

A new specialized team in Philadelphia will guide survivors through complex claims, like Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). Trained experts will offer personalized help to “close gaps in communication” and fast-track approvals.

The VA already automates 1,000+ daily DIC payments. New tech upgrades will speed claims further, reduce delays, and explore ways to improve survivor services overall.

What are the goals of these reforms?

Officials say the changes address long-standing frustrations. “Our goal is to get to ‘yes’ for eligible families,” the VA stated. Critics had warned the 2021 OSA restructuring clashed with laws meant to prioritize survivor needs.

The reforms aim to simplify a system often criticized as overwhelming for grieving families. Survivors can now expect clearer guidance, quicker decisions, and fewer bureaucratic hurdles. The new measures are part of an overall effort by the VA to improve the way things go on around families of fallen service members receiving due benefits.