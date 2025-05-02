Trump proposes to rename Veterans Day and recognise May 8 as Victory Day: Here's why

In a recent social media post on May 1, former President Donald Trump proposed renaming Veterans Day to "Victory Day for World War I," stating it would better honour the United States’ military triumphs. He also called for May 8 to be formally recognised as "Victory Day for World War II.” In his post on Truth Social, he wrote, “We are going to start celebrating our victories again!” Trump called for renaming Veterans Day to Victory Day for World War I and establishing May 8 as Victory Day for World War II, emphasising the need to celebrate US military victories. (AFP)

Veterans Day is otherwise celebrated annually on November 11. Meanwhile, May 8 is recognised as Victory in Europe Day in several European countries, but it is not a federal holiday in the US.

What is Veterans Day?

According to the Office of Personnel Management, Veterans Day is one of the 11 federal holidays recognised in the US. It marks the end of hostilities in World War I. Although the war officially concluded with the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919, the fighting effectively ceased on November 11, 1918—an armistice date that became the foundation for the holiday, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Given what the day signifies, it is celebrated on November 11 regardless of the day of the week. Moreover, it also serves as a day to generally celebrate the veterans of America, as reported by USA Today.

What is Victory Day, or May 8?

According to the Department of Defence, Victory Day commemorates the formal surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied forces on May 8, 1945, marking the end of World War II in Europe.

Why is Trump pushing for renaming Veterans Day?

In his social media post, he explained that he wants to rename Veterans Day and formally recognise May 8 in the US to acknowledge the country’s effort during World War I and World War II. He wrote in his Truth Social Post, “We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so!”