SSI beneficiaries to receive two payments in May 2025, none in June—Here's why

Millions of Americans receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see two deposits in May 2025 instead of the usual one. The US Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that SSI beneficiaries will be paid on both May 1 and May 30, due to a calendar adjustment caused by June 1 falling on a Sunday, as reported by USA Today. In May 2025, millions of Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive two deposits rather than the customary one.(Unsplash/representative )

While this may appear as a bonus or a special stimulus, the second May payment is actually the advance deposit for June. This long-standing SSA practice ensures that recipients are not left waiting if a scheduled payment date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, as reported by CNET.

This means there will be no SSI payment in June, so beneficiaries are encouraged to budget carefully. The increased monthly benefit—$967 for individuals and $1,450 for eligible couples—reflects the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) of 2.5%, helping recipients cope with rising expenses and inflation.

SSI payment schedule – May 2025

*May 1 – Regular monthly SSI payment

*May 3 – Social Security payments for those receiving both SSI and Social Security

*May 8 – Social Security payments for individuals with birthdays between the 1st and 10th

*May 15 – Social Security payments for birthdays between the 11th and 20th

*May 22 – Social Security payments for birthdays between the 21st and 31st

*May 30 – Early SSI payment for June

These payment dates include both SSI and Social Security distributions. Those receiving multiple benefits may see deposits on more than one date.

What beneficiaries should do

With two SSI deposits landing in May, it's crucial for recipients to budget the second payment to last through June, as there will be no deposit that month. Recipients are also advised to keep track of the schedule and monitor their bank accounts to ensure payments arrive as expected.

Direct deposit continues to be the safest and most efficient method for receiving payments. For those relying on mailed checks, delivery may take longer and should be accounted for when planning monthly finances.

This dual-payment month is a normal occurrence within the SSA’s system, not an anomaly or mistake. However, it serves as a timely reminder of the importance of financial awareness—especially for seniors, people with disabilities, and others who depend on fixed monthly income.

For millions across the United States, the SSI program is a lifeline. Understanding the timing and structure of these payments is key to navigating the months ahead with financial stability.