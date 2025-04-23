Social Security May payment: Here's why SSI recipients will see two deposits in the same month

If you’re receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), there’s good news because you will receive two payments within the month of May. (Image for representation) A Social Security Administration (SSA) office in Washington, DC, March 26, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

This upcoming month of May will deliver two separate payments from SSI despite misleading expectations about the Administration giving away extra money. It’s simply a scheduling quirk that pops up from time to time.

Why you'll receive two deposits in May 2025

Typically, SSI payments are issued on the first day of each month. However, when that date lands on a weekend or a federal holiday, the payment is rescheduled to the prior business day. This is exactly what’s happening in May and June.

Here’s the breakdown: the first SSI payment for May will arrive on May 1, 2025, which is the usual monthly schedule. However, because June 1 falls on a Sunday, the Social Security Administration will send out June’s payment early — on Friday, May 30, 2025.

So yes, that means SSI recipients will get two deposits in May, but don’t get too excited — the second payment is not a bonus. It’s simply your June benefit arriving a little early.

SSI Payment: Maximum benefits and eligibility explained

And if you’re worried about seeing a blank space where June’s payment should be on your calendar, don’t panic. Just remember to check the May 30 box — ‘Check May 30 since the payment will be delivered in advance.’

In 2025, each individual can receive the maximum SSI payment of $967 before any deductions take place. The maximum amount SSI pays to qualifying married couples reaches $1,450. The beneficial amount for supporting someone with SSI reaches $484, but it stays at a lower scale compared to the individual receiver's maximum payment.

Notably, the monthly average SSI payment for beneficiaries amounts to $715. People who reach 65 years of age receive an average benefit amount totaling $591. The average payment for recipients under 18 amounts to $836 but recipients between 18 to 64 receive approximately $762 on average.

The SSI program has particular eligibility requirements that candidates need to fulfil. To apply for SSI, you must have a disability and blindness and reach the age of 65, along with assets that qualify as limited.