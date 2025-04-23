Social Security payment tomorrow: How much will retirees receive with the COLA increase?

This week’s Social Security payments are set to arrive on April 23 for Group 4 of the categorization set by the Social Security Administration (SSA). This will provide financial relief to retirees who were born between the 21st and 31st of any month all across the U.S. This is the latest payment from the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) program, which is designed to help beneficiaries cope with inflation. Social Security payment on April 23. (Unsplash)

The retirees who fall in Group 4 will see their monthly payments being automatically adjusted to reflect the COLA increase of 2.5%, without the need for any further action on their part. While the adjustment was officially implemented earlier this year, it continues to improve with each monthly payment.

How much money do the retirees receive after the COLA increase?

The amount of Social Security benefits depends on the age at which individuals retire. As of now, the maximum monthly benefit of a person retiring before their full retirement age (FRA) of 62 is $2,831. For those who delay their retirement till the actual FRA of age 67, their maximum monthly benefit increases up to $4,018. The highest benefit is received by the retiree if they delay their retirement further and retire at the age of 70, which can take up the Social Security payment benefit up to $5,108 – which is the highest one can receive from the SSA.

In addition to the ongoing COLA increases, the taxable income limit has been increased to $176,100, which affects higher-income workers majorly. The SSI benefits vary on several factors like income, type of disability, and the number of people taking care of them – or co-existing with them – in the household. The maximum monthly SSI payment is $967 for an individual, but it goes up to $1,450 for a couple. These payments are usually sent on the first of every month to the beneficiaries.

Furthermore, changes to the FRA are being introduced, affecting future beneficiaries and symbolizing a modernization of the Social Security framework and the SSA overall.