From ‘Cockroaches Won’ to ‘Win to Protesters’: Here's how US media covering Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced his resignation, succumbing to increasing pressure as tens of thousands of students and supporters flooded the streets, calling for his ousting and significant reforms to country's examination system. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation comes after escalating protests by students and activists over the examination system, marking a significant victory for the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party during a nationwide uprising. (File photo)

“Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and ‌across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation … I have sent my resignation letter to the prime minister,” Pradhan stated in a statement on X.

“I deeply respect the aspirations, feelings, and legitimate expectations ‌of the country’s youth.”

The demonstration in New Delhi was organised by a recently established youth political organization known as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) under its founder Abhijeet Dipke. The protest escalated into a nationwide uprising of youthful dissent this week.

Pradhan's declaration arrived mere hours before CJP leaders were scheduled to convene with BJP ministers to reaffirm their demands for his resignation, as the number of protesters continued to grow in the capital, Delhi.

“Cockroaches won. Democracy won!” the CJP stated.