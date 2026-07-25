Sara Duffey children and GoFundMe: Oklahoma Police confirms TikToker killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide

TikToker Sara Gilson was murdered by her estranged husband in a murder-suicide incident, Oklahoma Police confirmed. Sara Gilson, also know as Sara Duffey, was murdered by her estranged husband in Oklahoma. Following an emergency call from her son, police found both deceased from gunshot wounds. (GoFundMe)

On the evening of July 23, the Owasso Police were dispatched to a residence after receiving a 911 call. It was Sara’s son, who witnessed the shooting and called 911.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Gilson, known as Sara Duffey, along with her estranged spouse, Jeremiah Shawn Duffey, both dead from gunshot injuries.

Here's what Oklahoma Police said According to investigators, Duffey shot Gilson before taking his own life. Additionally, police reported that he had breached a protective order that had been issued to Gilson the month before the incident. Court documents show that she had previously sought another protective order against him in 2021, as per KJRH.

Sara Duffey sought protective order against husband Last month, Gilson submitted a protective order against Duffey, alleging that he was seen kissing a child from one of the basketball teams he coaches. The protective order states that following the confrontation, Duffey made threats of suicide and subsequently fled.

Also Read: Who was Sara Duffey's estranged husband? All on Jeremiah Shawn Duffey’s behavior; shocking details out as son dialed 911

The mother of the child implicated in the incident has also submitted a protective order against Duffey, alleging that he was compensating her daughter to remain silent regarding his inappropriate messages and behaviors.

"Domestic violence doesn't discriminate," neighbor Brittany Fisher told 2 News Oklahoma. "It does not pick you because you have a nice home, socially or economically, it does not matter."

Sara Duffey killed: GoFundMe launched to support her children Later, a GoFundMe was launched to support Sara's two kids, saying: “Her sudden and heartbreaking loss has left an entire community grieving, but the greatest loss is felt by her two precious children, who must now face life without their loving mother.”

She was remembered as “an incredible mom”. “Her children were the center of her world, and everything she did was for them. She loved them fiercely, worked hard to provide for them, and dreamed of giving them the best life possible.”

According to the fundraising campaign, GoFundMe aims to assist Sara's son and daughter as they face the challenging period ahead.

Contributions will aid in meeting their immediate needs, as well as providing for counseling, education, funeral expenses, and other costs that may arise as they embark on this unimaginable journey without their mother, it reads.

The fundraiser has raised $16,777 of $28K so far.