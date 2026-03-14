Trump fundraising email slammed for offering access to ‘national security briefings’; people call POTUS action ‘treason’
President Donald Trump reportedly sent a fundraising mail offering donors access to ‘national security briefings’ and it has sparked a massive row online.
President Donald Trump reportedly sent a fundraising mail offering donors access to ‘national security briefings’ and it has sparked a massive row online. CNN reported that the mail from Trump's political action committee has an image from Saturday's dignified transfer of the six US soldiers killed in the Iran war.
The mail was sent by Never Surrender, Inc., and promotes ‘National Security Briefing Membership’. It urges donors to ‘claim your spot’ and multiple links are provided for donations. The mail describes this as an exclusive group that would get updates about security threats.
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Trump's mail further says donors will “receive my private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America. The straight truth on border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides.”
The mail continues “I’m the strong commander who stares down tyrants, obliterates terrorists, and never backs down. This is for patriots ready to stand with that kind of unbreakable strength. Not for the weak or the wavering.”
It was first reported on by Patriot Takes, a researcher affiliated with left-leaning MeidasTouch Network.
The donation page that the links lead to reads “I AM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. YOU’RE THE ONLY REASON WE SAVED AMERICA. NOW I AM ASKING YOU TO CONSIDER MAKING A SMALL SUSTAINING CONTRIBUTION, SO WE CAN COMPLETE THE MAGA AGENDA! CAN I COUNT ON YOUR SUPPORT?”.
The email is among the number of pitches by Trump and his affiliated PACs that have used the war in Iran to raise money.
Reactions to Trump fundraising email
The president was slammed for offering donors access to ‘national security briefings’ and many expressed fears about security leaks as well.
“This isn't merely bad optics; it is a compound moral violation on so many levels. Trump sent soldiers to die in an unauthorized war, then turned their coffins into a fundraising backdrop — the grift and the grief arrived in the same email,” one person remarked.
Another added it was ‘Treason’. Yet another remarked “Openly confirming Trump is a national security risk”.
A person also exclaimed “Trump is now monetizing National Security!”.
Democrats like Andy Kim and California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Trump as well. “I hope the donors’ national security briefing doesn’t skip the “Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz” section that Trump and Hegseth missed,” the New Jersey senator wrote.
Newsom's office, meanwhile, posted “Donald Trump is fundraising off of dead soldiers. He is a deeply SICK and DISGUSTING MAN!”.
Notably, Trump's actions during Saturday's dignified transfer were also criticized since the president did not take off his baseball hat as the slain soldiers were brought back home. Many took this to be a sign of disrespect from the commander in chief.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More