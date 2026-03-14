Trump fundraising email slammed for offering access to ‘national security briefings’; people call POTUS action ‘treason’

It was first reported on by Patriot Takes, a researcher affiliated with left-leaning MeidasTouch Network.

The mail continues “I’m the strong commander who stares down tyrants, obliterates terrorists, and never backs down. This is for patriots ready to stand with that kind of unbreakable strength. Not for the weak or the wavering.”

Trump's mail further says donors will “receive my private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America. The straight truth on border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides.”

The mail was sent by Never Surrender, Inc., and promotes ‘National Security Briefing Membership’. It urges donors to ‘claim your spot’ and multiple links are provided for donations. The mail describes this as an exclusive group that would get updates about security threats.

President Donald Trump reportedly sent a fundraising mail offering donors access to ‘national security briefings’ and it has sparked a massive row online. CNN reported that the mail from Trump's political action committee has an image from Saturday's dignified transfer of the six US soldiers killed in the Iran war .

The donation page that the links lead to reads “I AM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. YOU’RE THE ONLY REASON WE SAVED AMERICA. NOW I AM ASKING YOU TO CONSIDER MAKING A SMALL SUSTAINING CONTRIBUTION, SO WE CAN COMPLETE THE MAGA AGENDA! CAN I COUNT ON YOUR SUPPORT?”.

The email is among the number of pitches by Trump and his affiliated PACs that have used the war in Iran to raise money.

Reactions to Trump fundraising email The president was slammed for offering donors access to ‘national security briefings’ and many expressed fears about security leaks as well.

“This isn't merely bad optics; it is a compound moral violation on so many levels. Trump sent soldiers to die in an unauthorized war, then turned their coffins into a fundraising backdrop — the grift and the grief arrived in the same email,” one person remarked.

Another added it was ‘Treason’. Yet another remarked “Openly confirming Trump is a national security risk”.

A person also exclaimed “Trump is now monetizing National Security!”.

Democrats like Andy Kim and California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Trump as well. “I hope the donors’ national security briefing doesn’t skip the “Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz” section that Trump and Hegseth missed,” the New Jersey senator wrote.

Newsom's office, meanwhile, posted “Donald Trump is fundraising off of dead soldiers. He is a deeply SICK and DISGUSTING MAN!”.

Notably, Trump's actions during Saturday's dignified transfer were also criticized since the president did not take off his baseball hat as the slain soldiers were brought back home. Many took this to be a sign of disrespect from the commander in chief.