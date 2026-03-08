Trump's baseball cap: POTUS slammed over actions as fallen US soldiers' bodies return home; ‘no respect'

A video of Trump in the baseball cap was shared online and a person wrote “Trump looks absurd wearing that white baseball cap during the transfer of the fallen U.S. soldiers.”

President Donald Trump wore a baseball cap on Saturday when attending the dignified transfer for the six US soldiers killed during the Iran conflict. His action was seen as a lack of respect for many and drew ire online. Visuals quickly went viral and garnered a host of reactions.

Another person added “Trump showed no respect. Baseball cap on and no bowed head.”

Yet another person said “Trump couldn’t be bothered to take off his baseball cap, what a loser.” A person shared a post from Trump on Truth Social and added “Trump, wearing an entirely inappropriate baseball cap, dragged himself away from the solemn airbase ceremony marking the return of six members of the military killed on day one of his war, to write this. Predictable and graceless in equal measure.”

Many slammed him for actions they did not consider to be ‘dignified’. “Trump was wearing a baseball cap, never removed it, and a blue suit. Very dignified!”.

Removing a hat or a cap is considered to be a traditional gesture of mourning, respect, and reverence. Moreover, the dignified transfer is considered one of the most somber duties of any commander-in-chief. Thus, Trump's choice to keep the hat on throughout the ceremony drew massive ire.

A person slammed the president's actions saying “Trump is one of those people who needs all the attention on himself. That's why he showed up with a baseball cap. He needs to be the center of attention.”

Another shared a photo showing Trump making his salute with First Lady Melania next to him.