Trump's baseball cap: POTUS slammed over actions as fallen US soldiers' bodies return home; ‘no respect'
President Donald Trump wore a baseball cap when attending the dignified transfer for the six US soldiers killed during the Iran conflict, sparking backlash.
President Donald Trump wore a baseball cap on Saturday when attending the dignified transfer for the six US soldiers killed during the Iran conflict. His action was seen as a lack of respect for many and drew ire online. Visuals quickly went viral and garnered a host of reactions.
Trump slammed for wearing baseball cap
A video of Trump in the baseball cap was shared online and a person wrote “Trump looks absurd wearing that white baseball cap during the transfer of the fallen U.S. soldiers.”
Another person added “Trump showed no respect. Baseball cap on and no bowed head.”
Yet another person said “Trump couldn’t be bothered to take off his baseball cap, what a loser.” A person shared a post from Trump on Truth Social and added “Trump, wearing an entirely inappropriate baseball cap, dragged himself away from the solemn airbase ceremony marking the return of six members of the military killed on day one of his war, to write this. Predictable and graceless in equal measure.”
Also Read | Iran releasing Epstein files? Debunking viral claim amid conflict with US, Israel
Many slammed him for actions they did not consider to be ‘dignified’. “Trump was wearing a baseball cap, never removed it, and a blue suit. Very dignified!”.
Removing a hat or a cap is considered to be a traditional gesture of mourning, respect, and reverence. Moreover, the dignified transfer is considered one of the most somber duties of any commander-in-chief. Thus, Trump's choice to keep the hat on throughout the ceremony drew massive ire.
A person slammed the president's actions saying “Trump is one of those people who needs all the attention on himself. That's why he showed up with a baseball cap. He needs to be the center of attention.”
Another shared a photo showing Trump making his salute with First Lady Melania next to him.
“FOLKS — Look at Donald Trump!!!!! What’s up with the baseball cap?,” the person asked.
The 193rd Special Operations Wing (SOW), a unit of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, noted in a 2013 article on military funeral etiquette, “Members should salute as the flag passes by. Former military members not in uniform may salute. However, civilians should not salute. As a sign of respect, civilians should instead remove any head gear and place it over their heart. In the absence of head gear, the customary gesture is to place the right hand over the heart.” This was shared by a retired US Air Force Colonel as well, who critiqued the president's actions.
Trump and Vice President JD Vance were present, along with their spouses. Also present was Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top officials. Trump later told reporters “It's a very sad day…glad we paid our respects.” He added that the deceased were “great people, great parents, wives, family” saying the “parents were so proud.”
Those killed in action were Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, lowa, who was posthumously promoted from specialist.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More