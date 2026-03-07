Donald Trump says Iran ‘lost': ‘Surrendered to Middle East neighbours, apologised’

United States President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that Iran has ‘lost' and it has “surrendered to Middle East neighbours” and "apologised". US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Iran is "no longer the bully of Middle East". (File Photo/Getty Images via AFP)

Trumps remarks come just hours after Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian hinted at de-escalation on Saturday and apologised to its neighbouring countries for attacks and added that the country's armed forces have been instructed “not to attack or launch missiles at neighboring countries unless attacked from there.”

Pezeshkian called Iran's neighbouring countries its “brothers” and said, “We have no intention of attacking neighboring countries."

Following this, the US President said that Iran's “promise” of not “shooting” its neighbours was only made possible due to “relentless strikes” by the United States and Israel.

“Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” Trump wrote in a heavily-worded post on Truth Social.

He added that Iran was “looking to take over and rule the Middle East” and that “It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.”

Donald Trump further claimed that after Iran's apology, Middle Eastern countries have thanked him. “They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!”” he said.

‘Loser of Middle East’ Doubling down on Iran, the US President said that the country is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East”, instead it is “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” in his signature all caps style, adding that Iran will continue to be so “for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!”

Issuing a renewed threat, Trump warned that Iran will be “hit very hard” on Saturday, March 7, and said that areas which were not a targets until now will be attacked because of Iran's “bad behaviour”.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.