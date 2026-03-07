Donald Trump says Iran ‘lost': ‘Surrendered to Middle East neighbours, apologised’
Trump said that Iran's “promise” of not “shooting” its neighbours was only made possible due to “relentless strikes” by the United States and Israel.
United States President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that Iran has ‘lost' and it has “surrendered to Middle East neighbours” and "apologised".
Trumps remarks come just hours after Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian hinted at de-escalation on Saturday and apologised to its neighbouring countries for attacks and added that the country's armed forces have been instructed “not to attack or launch missiles at neighboring countries unless attacked from there.”
Pezeshkian called Iran's neighbouring countries its “brothers” and said, “We have no intention of attacking neighboring countries."
Following this, the US President said that Iran's “promise” of not “shooting” its neighbours was only made possible due to “relentless strikes” by the United States and Israel.
Also read: ‘We apologise’: Iran says won't strike neighbours unless attacked in war with US-Israel
“Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” Trump wrote in a heavily-worded post on Truth Social.
He added that Iran was “looking to take over and rule the Middle East” and that “It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.”
Track latest news from UAE amid Middle East conflict here
Donald Trump further claimed that after Iran's apology, Middle Eastern countries have thanked him. “They have said, “Thank you President Trump.” I have said, “You’re welcome!”” he said.
Also read: After Iranian ship IRIS Dena sunk by US, Indian Army ex-chief recalls an American offer during Op Cactus in 1988
‘Loser of Middle East’
Doubling down on Iran, the US President said that the country is no longer the “Bully of the Middle East”, instead it is “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,” in his signature all caps style, adding that Iran will continue to be so “for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!”
Issuing a renewed threat, Trump warned that Iran will be “hit very hard” on Saturday, March 7, and said that areas which were not a targets until now will be attacked because of Iran's “bad behaviour”.
“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More