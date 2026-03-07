Qatar, UAE news LIVE: Saudi thwarts drone attack near Emirati border, intercepts missile at air base
Dubai, UAE war news LIVE: Residents in Dubai and Qatar received alerts on their phones on Friday, warning them of a security threat. In Dubai, residents were advised to steer clear of doors and windows as the Emirati ministry warned them of a missile threat.
Meanwhile, countries across the globe are planning to evacuate nationals from the region, currently trying to repel drones and missiles being launched from Tehran.
Hungary, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria and Netherlands are among the many countries that have engaged in bringing back nationals from the UAE and Israel via neighbouring states. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are among West Asian countries with significant tourist footfall and efforts are underway to evacuate them.
India is also scheduled to operate 96 flights to and from the Middle East on Friday, the government said.
Restrictions as well as closure of airspaces has led to travel disruptions in the Middle East since last week, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran and Tehran's counterstrikes on US bases and consulates in the Gulf has since been ongoing, sparking worry about people in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, among others.
Latest updates on the situation in the UAE:
India's advisory for tourists in Qatar: Amid the ongoing conflict, the Indian embassy in Qatar has released an advisory for tourists with the Hayya A1 Visa, asking them to fill out a form. “Please note that this is only for the purpose of ascertaining the exact number and details of stranded Indian Nationals who are not residents of Qatar,” the advisory read.
Security alert to Dubai residents: A security alert warning of “potential missile threats” was received by residents in Dubai on their mobile phones on Thursday. "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors and open areas," the alert read, according to news agency AFP. A similar alert was received by residents in Qatar later in the day.
Countries plan flights to evacuate nationals: With the Middle East conflict sparking a worry, countries across the globe have planned repatriation flights to evacuate nationals stranded in the Gulf. Poland, France, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria and Netherlands are among countries that have engaged in such operations.
India to operate 96 flights today: To evacuate nationals from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other parts of West India, domestic airlines from India will be running 96 flights on Friday, the government has said.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia is expected to escalate as Israel has announced new "broad-scale" strikes on Tehran. According to AFP, Iran's state broadcaster reported an explosion in the western part of the capital but further details were not immediately available.
A passenger who recently arrived in Delhi from Dubai amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East shared that she used to receive alerts on her phone while in the Emirati city.
“...The missiles are being intercepted and we used to receive emergency alerts...We were advised to stay safe and stay indoors,” she said.
Saudi Arabia reportedly said it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired at the Prince Sultan Air Base, which houses US military personnel. The air base is located southeast of the capital Riyadh and Saudi said that the missile was "intercepted and destroyed", reported AFP.
Saudi Arabia reportedly thwarted a drone attack on an oil field near its border with the UAE. "Attempted attack on the Shaybah field; six drones intercepted and destroyed," AFP quoted the Saudi Press Agency as saying on Saturday.
The Indian embassy in Qatar has activated an additional set of helpline numbers to assist nationals stranded in the country. The Embassy shared the numbers in a post on X:
i. 974 55647502
ii. 974 55362508
iii. 974 55384683
The advisory also mentioned an e-mail address - cons.doha@mea.gov.in, saying it would remain available for all queries and assistance requests from the Indian community in Qatar.
A Lufthansa airlines flight headed to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia was reportedly diverted to Cairo over safety concerns amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. "(It) reflects the instability in the region and the complexity of repatriation operations," French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot was quoted as saying by Reuters.
The Indian embassy in Qatar has released an advisory for tourists with the Hayya A1 Visa, asking them to fill out a form. "Please note that this is only for the purpose of ascertaining the exact number and details of stranded Indian Nationals who are not residents of Qatar," the advisory read.