Qatar, UAE news LIVE: Saudi thwarts drone attack near Emirati border, intercepts missile at air base

Meanwhile, countries across the globe are planning to evacuate nationals from the region, currently trying to repel drones and missiles being launched from Tehran.

Hungary, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria and Netherlands are among the many countries that have engaged in bringing back nationals from the UAE and Israel via neighbouring states. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are among West Asian countries with significant tourist footfall and efforts are underway to evacuate them.

India is also scheduled to operate 96 flights to and from the Middle East on Friday, the government said.

Restrictions as well as closure of airspaces has led to travel disruptions in the Middle East since last week, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran and Tehran's counterstrikes on US bases and consulates in the Gulf has since been ongoing, sparking worry about people in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, among others.

Latest updates on the situation in the UAE:

India's advisory for tourists in Qatar: Amid the ongoing conflict, the Indian embassy in Qatar has released an advisory for tourists with the Hayya A1 Visa, asking them to fill out a form. “Please note that this is only for the purpose of ascertaining the exact number and details of stranded Indian Nationals who are not residents of Qatar,” the advisory read.

Security alert to Dubai residents: A security alert warning of “potential missile threats” was received by residents in Dubai on their mobile phones on Thursday. "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors and open areas," the alert read, according to news agency AFP. A similar alert was received by residents in Qatar later in the day.

Countries plan flights to evacuate nationals: With the Middle East conflict sparking a worry, countries across the globe have planned repatriation flights to evacuate nationals stranded in the Gulf. Poland, France, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria and Netherlands are among countries that have engaged in such operations.

India to operate 96 flights today: To evacuate nationals from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other parts of West India, domestic airlines from India will be running 96 flights on Friday, the government has said.