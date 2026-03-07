UAE President says country ‘has thick skin’ as loud blasts in Dubai, Doha and Manama

The UAE Ministry of Defence on Saturday confirmed that the country's Air defence systems were dealing with missile and drone attacks from Iran, while the country's President said his nation was “in a time of war” amid an escalating situation in the region. Iran's strikes on Gulf neighbours since February 28, following the US-Israeli attack, forced the UAE to shut its airspace, (AFP)

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also ruler of Abu Dhabi, said the UAE was no easy prey, in his first public comments since Iran launched missiles at its Gulf neighbour amid US-Israeli strikes.

"The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh - we are no easy prey,"he said in comments made on Friday, when visiting those injured in strikes, which were aired on Abu Dhabi TV on Saturday.

"We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family," he said, adding that the UAE, which consists of seven emirates including Dubai, would protect everyone in the country.

UAE dealing with Iranian attacks The defence ministry, in a post on X, reassured the residents that the loud sound of explosions was due to air defence systems intercepting “ballistic missiles, drones and loitering munitions”.

“The UAE's air defences are currently dealing with incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. The Ministry of Defence confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, and fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions. UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,” the post read.