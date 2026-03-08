Iran releasing Epstein files? Debunking viral claim amid conflict with US, Israel

A viral claim of Iran releasing the Epstein files has surfaced online amid the ongoing conflict against US and Israel. This comes after New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed President Donald Trump over the joint strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Jeffrey Epstein seen with Donald Trump in a photo. (X/@CryptoWhale)

She accused Trump of ‘risking world war’ to distract from the ongoing Epstein scandal. Trump's name appears multiple times in the Epstein files, including the batch the Department of Justice recently released to the public. Amid this, the claims have surfaced that Iran is releasing the Epstein files.

“Iran is releasing Epstein Mossad Files..l,” one profile on X wrote. Another added on Facebook "Iran did keep their promise of releasing unredacted Epstein files. I have seen them. Facebook is removing them as fast as they are uploaded. I will not download them or upload them. I can tell you this, the girls ( not women ) tRump was "with" were 8 to 12 years old on average. There are so many photos and video shorts that would make most people sick to even see. I hope that everyone that has viewed these files and did nothing see's the inside of a jail cell."

“To his supporters that think nothing of this, stop watching TV and thinking everything fed to you is the truth, it is not. The excuse I hear the most from them is, this happened a long time ago and he is not like that anymore. What? Iran, please find another way of showing everything to the American public. Make it known that everyone that holds a public office has seen these and did nothing. Hold everyone accountable. When he said this would bring everyone down, he was telling the truth for once ( tRump ),” the person added.

Yet another claimed “Child trafficker rapist and pedophile files in Iran hands .No where to run”.

Iran releasing Epstein files? Fact check To be sure, the claims come from unverified profiles on social media platforms. The Epstein files, which are documents related to the late convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, have been released by the US Department of Justice who have access to the unredacted documents.

There is nothing to indicate that Iran has a copy of the documents, or have any way of accessing them. There has also been no official declaration from the Iranian government about any release of the Epstein files on their part. Grok, when asked about Iran's involvement in the release of the files noted that there was no ‘credible evidence or reports’ to support the claim.

Notably, the DOJ has been heavily criticized for the many redactions in the Epstein files, with some saying that the names of alleged perpetrators are also blacked out.