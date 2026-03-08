Tova Noel: 5 things about Epstein jailer who Googled him minutes before body found; prison guard made mysterious deposit

Tova Noel, one of Jeffrey Epstein's prison guards, Googled him minutes before he was found dead. She also made a mysterious cash deposit of $5,000, 10 days before the late convicted child sex offender allegedly killed himself in the jail cell. The new documents from the Department of Justice reveal these details. Tova Noel Googled Jeffrey Epstein minutes before he was found dead. (X/@nikthehat)

Noel reportedly Googled ‘latest on Epstein in jail’ at 5:42 am and 5:52 am, less than 40 minutes before her colleague, Michael Thomas, found Epstein hanging in his cell at 6:30 am, as per FBI records from that night.

As per an FBI memo, which was also in the files released by the DOJ, they thought Noel to be the mysterious orange shape seen in the blurry surveillance video near Epstein's cell around 10:40 pm that night.

Also Read | ‘Pants unzipped, head forced down:’ Trump accused of forcing minor for oral sex in new Epstein files

“At approximately 10:40 pm, a correctional officer, believed to be Tova Noel, carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L-Tier, last time any correctional officer approached the only entrance to the SHU tier,” the agency wrote. Notably, there has been much interest about the identity of the orange blob, since the video surfaced. Now, the FBI document appears to put a name of the person seen in the clip. Here is all you need to know about Tova Noel.