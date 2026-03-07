‘Pants unzipped, head forced down:’ Trump accused of forcing minor for oral sex in fresh Epstein files

US President Donald Trump has once again come under spotlight over his connections to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the US Justice Department released new files on Thursday. The latest tranche includes uncorroborated allegations that Trump sexually assaulted a minor girl in the 1980s. This photo illustration shows redacted documents from the Epstein Library files released by the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on February 18, 2026. (AFP)

The documents in question include three FBI interview reports from 2019 wherein a woman claimed that she was introduced to Trump via Epstein in the 1980s when she was between 13 and 15 years old, AFP reported.

The woman alleged that Trump forced her perform oral sex during that encounter that was arranged by Epstein and that Trump hit her as she bit his penis when he forced her to perform oral sex. According to the interview summaries, called the FBI 302 reports, Trump ordered the minor girl to be taken out of the room after the incident.

She told investigators she bit Trump during the incident and that he struck her before ordering her removed from the room.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected the accusations, calling them ‘completely baseless', backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history’.

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them, because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files,” she said.

The FBI documents, according to AFP, do not if the investigators found the woman's account to be credible.

Allegations against Trump The woman has reportedly alleged in the interviews between August and October 2019 that Epstein took her to either New York or New Jersey, where, “in a very tall building with huge rooms." He introduced her to Trump who she said, “didn’t like that I was a boy-girl,” the Politico reported. The woman has alleged in her interviews that Trump asked other people present in the room to leave after which he unzipped his pants and put her head “down to his penis" and she “bit the shit out of it," the report added. Trump reacted by pulling her hair and punching her on the side of her head.

“Get this little bitch the hell out of here,” the woman recalled him saying.