Why was Sean Diddy placed in solitary confinement? All we know about ‘violent’ brawl at New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. According to TMZ, both citing a source familiar with the situation, the incident happened inside the federal prison where Combs is serving his sentence. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs prison update: Reportedly placed in solitary confinement (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

The reported fight was stopped by prison staff before it could escalate further. It is not yet known whether the incident will affect his expected release date. Combs is currently serving time after being convicted on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following his high-profile trial.

Why Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moved to solitary confinement? TMZ reported that Combs was moved to solitary confinement after the altercation. The fight began when another inmate allegedly insulted him. Prison staff stepped in and ended the confrontation.

Officials have not publicly commented on the reported incident, and no additional details about injuries or disciplinary action have been released. It also remains unclear how long Combs is expected to stay in solitary confinement.

Combs is being held at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey located on a military base outside Philadelphia.

Also Read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty of engaging in prostitution, cleared of sex trafficking and other serious charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 50-month prison sentence The Bad Boy Records founder was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October 2025 after his trial earlier that year. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, the jury acquitted him of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He also received credit for the time he had already spent in custody in New York before the trial, which reduced the amount of time left on his sentence.

His projected release date is currently February 2028. Earlier, it had been set for April 2028 before being moved forward because of time already served.

Also Read: What serious charges was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs cleared of—and why is he still in jail?

Will the prison fight affect Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ release? At this point, there is no official confirmation that the reported fight will change Combs’ release schedule. His projected release remains February 2028.

Federal prison disciplinary actions can sometimes affect inmate privileges or sentence-related decisions, but there has been no public indication that this will happen in Combs’ case.

Until prison officials provide more information, it is unknown whether the reported altercation will have any impact on the remainder of his sentence.