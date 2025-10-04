What did the India-origin judge say before sentencing Sean 'Diddy' Combs to 50 months

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is jailed for 50 months on prostitution-related charges. Indian-origin judge Judge Arun Subramanian addressed the 55-year-old, acknowledging his "impressive" music career but explaining why Combs' history of sexual violence required a "substantial sentence". The rap mogul was convicted of flying people across the US for sexual encounters, which he reportedly called "freak-offs.” Indian-origin judge, Arun Subramanian, who was overseeing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case. (Reuters, File Photo)

What did the judge say?

Subramanian, who was overseeing the case, said that the sentencing was required “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability,” reported the New York Times.

Combs' lawyers argued that he hired prostitutes, but the sex was consensual and he was at most a “john.” Addressing the arguments directly, the judge told the fallen hip-hop mogul, “You were no john.”

“You were more than that, even if your currency was satisfying your sexual desires instead of money. But the coercion was the same, if not worse.”

When the judge said that Combs used his fame and power to "subjugate" his victims, the artist didn’t look up, reported the BBC. However, later he looked at his friends and family in the courtroom and appeared to say, “I love you, I'm sorry.”

Addressing Combs directly, the judge said, “I know you feel like you are in a dark place now, but these crimes were serious ones, and your violence, coercion, and abuse have had devastating consequences for the women involved, women who loved and depend on you.”

In addition to the jail sentence, the judge also imposed a fine of $500,000.

How many years is 50 months?

Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in jail, which is four years and two months.

How long will he be in jail?

Ideally, with a 50-month sentence, he would be in jail until January 2031. However, he could be looking at an early exit due to the credit he will get for time served. Reportedly, the fallen star has spent 12 months behind bars.