Diddy sentenced to 50 months: How much time has Sean Combs served already? Details here

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced on Friday to four years two months in jail in federal criminal case involving sex workers, ‘freak offs' and violence. Prosecutors wanted a 11-year sentence for Diddy.(REUTERS)

The 55-year-old was convicted in July of flying people around the country, including girlfriends and male sex workers, in order to engage in sexual encounters.

Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life. However, with this sentence one of the biggest names in music will be out of the limelight and behind bars for years to come.

Diddy time served

Diddy has already spent time behind bars which will be considered when calculating the final sentence. He has been in custody from September 2024. Thus, Diddy has been behind bars for 12 to 13 months and this time will be adjusted with the four-year, two-month sentence.

Prosecutors had sought a 11-year sentence for Diddy. In a final word before the judge issued a sentence, Combs called his past behavior “disgusting, shameful” and “sick,” while apologizing to the people he hurt physically and mentally, as well as his children in the audience. He said his acts of domestic violence are a burden he will have to carry for the rest of his life.

Combs' defense lawyers have argued the sexual encounters were consensual and wanted Combs freed immediately after more than a year in detention, which forced him to get sober and fueled his remorse. They played an 11-minute video in court Friday portraying Combs' family life, career and philanthropy before his arrest.

At one point during the video, Combs put a hand on his face and began to cry, his shoulders at times heaving. Combs was expected to speak in court later Friday.

Diddy's trial was nearly two months, and featured testimony from women who said Combs beat, threatened, sexually assaulted and blackmailed them.

(With AP inputs)