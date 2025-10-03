Diddy’s lawyers to drop emotional 12-minute video in court during sentencing hearing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sentence hearing is underway on Friday, October 3, at the New York courthouse. While the rapper’s fate is yet to be determined in the prostitution case, Diddy’s lawyers are trying their best to turn the case in his favor with a tribute video, BBC reported. Diddy's attorneys have released a 12-minute video they intend to play in court to portray him in a positive light, according to People. Sean Combs was convicted on two counts under the Mann Act related to prostitution and faces up to 20 years in prison.(REUTERS)

It features clips from Combs’ life, showcasing him in different roles as a father and a son. It carried messages and words from people who know him in his personal life. It also featured inspirational words from the rapper.

Diddy’s tribute video to be presented during sentencing hearing

The legal team of Diddy arrived early in the court on Friday morning. Ahead of the hearing, his team had already shared a glimpse of the video montage. They are playing it in the court today in Diddy's favour, as per TMZ.

It carries messages of support for the rapper, praising him for his deeds. The clips show Diddy playing with his daughters, caring for his partner Kim Porter, and taking part in humanitarian work.

Combs, who is due to be sentenced on a prostitution-related case, has already had a two-month trial, which portrayed him to be a serial domestic abuser and drug addict, The Independent reported.

However, his team still believes that Judge Arun Subramanian could have a change of heart with this tribute video.

Also Read: What the key witnesses at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial told the jury

What to expect from Friday’s hearing?

As per a BBC report, Combs arrived in the court wearing a white sweater, black pants, and glasses. To support him, his mother, Janice Combs, and five adult children are present in the court. A lot of Diddy’s fans have also gathered outside the court.

The sentencing in Diddy’s case will be decided by Judge Arun Subramanian. He was nominated by former US President Joe Biden. Judge Subramanian is the first South Asian judge in the Southern District of New York, reports The Times.

If the musician gets sentenced on his conviction today, he could potentially get a 20-year prison sentence. In July, a jury convicted him on two counts of the Mann Act, which deals with transportation to engage in prostitution. Each count carries a sentence of 10 years, as per The Independent.

Also Read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in court for sentencing on prostitution-related charges

FAQs:

1. Why is Diddy in court?

He was convicted on two counts under the Mann Act related to prostitution and faces up to 20 years in prison.

2. What’s in the tribute video?

It shows Diddy as a father, son, and humanitarian, with supportive messages from close friends and family.

3. Who is the judge presiding over the case?

Judge Arun Subramanian, appointed by former President Joe Biden, is overseeing the sentencing.

4. What sentence could Diddy face?

He could receive up to 20 years, 10 years for each of the two Mann Act convictions.