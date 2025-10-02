On camera: Aircraft's snapped off wing after Delta planes collide in New York

A dramatic collision between two Delta Air Lines aircraft at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Wednesday night left one plane's wing snapped off and at least one person injured, authorities confirmed. The incident was caught on camera. A Delta regional jet struck the nose of another Delta plane that had just landed and was taxiing in.(Representational Image/ AP)

According to air traffic control (ATC) audio cited by ABC News, the accident occurred around 9:56 pm local time, when a Delta regional jet, manoeuvring toward the gate, struck the nose of another Delta plane that had just landed and was taxiing in.

In the video, which is going viral on social media, the regional jet's wing clipped the other aircraft with such force that part of the wing sheared off.

The wing of an aircraft getting ready to take off to Roanoke, Virginia, hit the fuselage of an aircraft arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a statement from Delta.

A CBS News producer who witnessed the incident from inside the terminal reported a loud noise and sudden commotion on the tarmac.

Video footage and images circulating online show the aftermath: one jet standing with its wing visibly damaged, while emergency crews arrived to assess the scene.

LaGuardia Airport officials confirmed the collision and stated that operations resumed shortly thereafter.

Delta Air Lines released a statement saying that safety remains its top priority and that it is cooperating fully with investigations.

“Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as the safety of our customers and people comes before all else,” the statement from Delta said. "We apologise to our customers for the experience.”

No passengers injured

A flight attendant had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

There were no reports of passengers injured, the airline said.

The Delta Connection aircraft involved in the collision is operated by Endeavour Air.