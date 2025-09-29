Delta flyers to get YouTube Premium as airline expands in-flight entertainment deal

Delta Air Lines passengers are about to get a new perk. The carrier is teaming with YouTube to stream Premium content on board, giving travelers free ad-free videos, playlists, and podcasts midair, according to Dexerto. The multiyear partnership covers more than 930 aircraft and includes access through seatback screens or personal devices via Delta Sync Wi-Fi. SkyMiles members also score a 14-day free trial starting October 1. Delta partners with YouTube to stream Premium content on flights(Unsplash)

Julieta McCurry, Delta’s VP of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity, told Dexerto that the decision was a no-brainer: “This partnership was born from a simple but powerful insight: our customers love YouTube. Delta and YouTube are uniquely positioned to deliver an unmatched customer experience.”

What is on the seatback screen

The rollout features a lineup of top YouTube names. Flyers can dive into MrBeast’s wild challenges, chef Nick DiGiovanni’s cooking videos, motivational talks from podcaster Mel Robbins, and even family content from Mother Goose Club.

Delta also added a personal touch: a custom YouTube Music playlist curated by its own flight attendants, which will play during boarding. It is part of the airline’s push to make takeoff less stressful and more engaging, Dexerto noted.

YouTube’s VP of product partnerships, Miguel Quiroga, told The Hollywood Reporter that the collaboration just makes sense. “Think about what Delta is all about, which is providing an amazing experience as they take travelers around the world. And from a YouTube perspective, we’re really focused on bringing the best of the world to our users through quality content," he said.

Part of a bigger push by Delta

The airline teased the YouTube deal at CES back in January. It now joins a growing list of upgrades Delta has rolled out to make the flying experience more competitive. In 2024, it added Shake Shack meals to select flights, eventually expanding that menu across more routes in first class, reports Dexerto.

With YouTube Premium now in the mix, Delta is not just filling seatback screens. It is turning flights into a streaming binge session - the kind travelers are used to at home.

FAQs

What is Delta’s new YouTube partnership?

Delta has teamed with YouTube to bring Premium content to passengers on more than 930 planes.

Do passengers need Wi-Fi to access YouTube Premium?

Yes, content is available through Delta Sync Wi-Fi on seatback screens or personal devices.

Is YouTube Premium free on Delta flights?

Yes, passengers get free ad-free streaming during the flight, with SkyMiles members offered a 14-day trial.

Which creators are featured on Delta’s YouTube Premium rollout?

Passengers can watch MrBeast, Nick DiGiovanni, Mel Robbins, and Mother Goose Club content.