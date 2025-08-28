Why Delta Airlines is ending flights on the Austin-Midlands route; Explained

Delta Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the United States, announced it will discontinue services on the Austin-Midlands route. It would effectively mean that the Midland International Air and Space Port (MAF) will not be serviced by the carrier, starting November 9, 2025. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Delta started servicing the route in April 2024 and it has been operating between two to three flights daily to the Midlands airport from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Delta's withdrawal means that Southwest Airlines will remain the sole carrier operating flights on this route.

Why Delta Is Canceling Austin-Midlands Route

Delta Airlines reportedly decided to discontinue the Austin-Midlands flights owing to low demand. Rolling Out reported citing data from the Department of Transportation that the load factors on the route have consistently remained below 60% since Delta started servicing the route. The load factor on an airline route is the percentage of available seating capacity that is actually filled with paying passengers.

Delta's recent financial results show that the company has done quite well except for certain dark spots on routes where the demand is consistently low. The Rolling Out report stated that industry analysts think that Delta kept the route running despite questions over profitability to secure gate access at the Austin airport.

The decision to cancel the route is reportedly part of the CEO Edward Bastian's network optimization strategy and aligning capacity with actual demand.

Midlands Affected By Delta's Decision

Delta's decision to scrap flights on the Austin-Midlands route will significantly affect passengers who travel between Austin and the Permian Basin region.

Midland's locals have expressed disappointment over the company's decision. Councilwoman Robin Poole, who represents the City Council on the Airports Department, issued a statement on Delta's move.

“While I am disappointed to learn that Delta Airlines will no longer be servicing our airport, it does not diminish our commitment to ensuring Midland International Air & Space Port continues to thrive and meet the needs of our residents and those traveling through the Permian Basin," the statement read.