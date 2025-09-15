Delta, United and more US airlines suspend workers over social media posts on Charlie Kirk shooting

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines have suspended employees over social media posts about the killing of activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University last week. The 31-year-old founder of conservative youth group TPUSA was shot dead during a public event in Utah on September 10. His death sparked widespread condemnation but also drew controversial reactions from some social media users. US Airlines suspends staff over posts about Charlie Kirk shooting.(REUTERS)

Delta Air Lines suspends employees

In an internal memo to staff, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said some employees’ online remarks about Kirk’s killing “crossed the line from debate into inappropriate territory.” He added that the posts "violated company policies" and confirmed that those involved were suspended pending a review, per CNN.

American Airlines staff suspended

American Airlines also confirmed disciplinary action. A spokesperson said workers who "used social media to appear to endorse or celebrate the violence" were immediately removed from duty while the airline examines the situation.

United Airlines suspensions

United Airlines told staff in a company memo that social media use must remain professional. Over the weekend, the airline confirmed that suspensions had been made and added in a statement that it "does not tolerate politically motivated violence or efforts to justify it," per the outlet.

Government reaction

The suspensions follow criticism from the Trump administration, which called on companies to dismiss workers seen celebrating Kirk’s killing online. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on X that “such conduct was unacceptable and that companies responsible for passenger safety should not allow it.”

The airline suspensions add to a growing list of employers disciplining staff for celebratory remarks about Kirk’s killing. Workers at Office Depot, several schools, and other institutions have also lost their jobs or been suspended in recent days over similar posts.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Kirk’s death is ongoing. Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is accused of carrying out the shooting at Utah Valley University.

FAQs:

Why were airline employees suspended?

They were suspended for making social media posts about Charlie Kirk’s shooting that violated company policies.

Which airlines took action?

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines all confirmed suspensions.

Has this happened elsewhere?

Yes. Employees at Office Depot, schools, and other institutions have also faced suspensions or firings for posts about Kirk’s death.

What is the status of the investigation?

The case is ongoing. Police have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspected shooter.