Did Tyler Robinson really attend Utah Valley University? Here's the truth

Tyler Robinson, 22, was identified as the suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting on Wednesday. Robinson's parents, Amber Jones and Matt Robinson, have lived in Washington, Utah, which is located in the southwest region of the state, for a long time. According to Zillow, the family currently owns a suburban six-bedroom house worth about $634,400. Tyler Robinson was arrested overnight Thursday after he allegedly admitted to killing Kirk to his father and the family's priest.(AFP)

Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon during a Q&A session on the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus in Orem, Utah. After collapsing, he was taken to a nearby hospital and subsequently declared dead.

Kirk was a close political supporter of President Donald Trump and one of the most well-known conservative commentators in America.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday, Trump was the first to declare that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Authorities obtained video footage of Robinson's activities on campus, including his entrance in a Dodge Challenger at approximately 11:52 a.m. local time.

Robinson was arrested overnight Thursday after he allegedly admitted to killing Kirk to his father and the family's priest. His father took him back to Orem in order that he might be turned over to the proper authorities.

Was Tyler Robinson a student of UVU?

In 2021, Robinson spent a semester at Utah State University instead of UVU, the school said in a statement.

“Utah State University confirms that Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in Charlie Kirk's killing, attended Utah State University for one semester in 2021,” reads the press release on the school's website.

Some UVU students, however, have expressed satisfaction with his detention. Speaking to Newsweek early Friday, student Emma Robben said that she did feel better now that a suspect is in prison, despite the fact that she is still “uneasy” and finds it difficult to “trust anyone.”

“I just don't know if someone else will do anything else like that again or things similar like that, so I'm still scared in that way,” she added.