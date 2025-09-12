‘Acted alone, used Discord’: Key revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect Tyler Robinson

Shortly after United States President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that the suspect who shot and killed Charlie Kirk has been taken into custody, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) made several revelations about the suspect. A police mugshot shows Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of US conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.(via REUTERS)

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a local of the United States' Utah state, where Charlie Kirk was shot.

Trump revealed that the suspect was turned in by “somebody very close to him”, which was later confirmed by the investigative authorities who said that Robinson had confessed or “implied” to a family friend that he had committed the murder.

FBI chief Kash Patel and Utah governor Spencer Cox addressed the press conference and made several key revelations about the suspect and his motive.

Key revelations made about Tyler Robinson

‘Acted alone’: Utah governor Spencer Cox revealed during the press conference that investigators believe that the suspected had acted alone, however, the probe is still going on. He also said that the officials do not have any information that would lead to any additional arrests” as of now.

Confessed to a family friend: Earlier in the day, President Trump revealed that the suspect was turned in by someone “very close” to him. Confirming this, Cox said that Tyler Robinson had confessed or rather “implied” to a family friend “that he had committed the murder”. He added that it was this person who then got in touch with Washington county sheriff's office on Thursday.

The motive: It was also revealed during the press conference that the suspect had told his family before the shooting that he disliked Charlie Kirk because he “spread hate.” "The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner prior to September 10…In the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU…the family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate,” Cox said.

Inscriptions on bullet casings: Cox said that some inscriptions were found on three unfired bullet casings that were recovered by the investigators, which read “hey fascist! catch!”, “oh bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao ciao ciao,” and “if you read this you are gay lmao.”

Suspect used Discord, had a change of clothes: The suspect, Tyler Robinson, had planned the murder in advance and used the messaging app Discord, stashed a rifle in bushes, and even switched outfits in an effort to avoid capture, revealed Cox. He said that the investigators talked to his roommate, who showed them Tyler Robinson's comments on instant messaging platform Discord in which he described retrieving a rifle from a drop point, concealing it under a towel, and watching over the area.